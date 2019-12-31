 Skip to content
(New Haven Register)   Sometimes a Trooper's accident report writes itself. The operator of this vehicle was kind enough to publicly live stream himself traveling 103 MPH over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, prior to being involved in an accident   (nhregister.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Streaming media, Speed limit, Interstate 95, point Hofler moves, Gold Star Memorial Bridge, video of Kenneth Holfler, Kenneth Holfler, State Police  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lol
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
GPS talking at the end.  That made me LOL.  Nice touch.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
already facing charges for allegedly fire paint balls at the Xavier High School hockey team

I gotta find out where he bought fire paintballs.

Anywho, that was the kind of "prank" you might consider doing to a rival team when you're 15. It's pretty sad for a 23 year old.
 
NEDM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm just impressed he got a Versa up to triple-digit speeds.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's the type of driver who could t-bone a bus, killing 15 people, and walk away unscathed.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He got a Versa over 90??!?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: already facing charges for allegedly fire paint balls at the Xavier High School hockey team

I gotta find out where he bought fire paintballs.

An updated version of FIREBALL! from that one Friends episode?
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: already facing charges for allegedly fire paint balls at the Xavier High School hockey team

I gotta find out where he bought fire paintballs.

Anywho, that was the kind of "prank" you might consider doing to a rival team when you're 15. It's pretty sad for a 23 year old.


Some people peak in high school.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The only thing that could have topped the GPS voice at the end was if he asked Siri for the number for 911.
 
chewd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vertical phone video refuses to play in vertical mode on my phone, demands to only use 1/6th of the screen.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: UltimaCS: already facing charges for allegedly fire paint balls at the Xavier High School hockey team

I gotta find out where he bought fire paintballs.

Anywho, that was the kind of "prank" you might consider doing to a rival team when you're 15. It's pretty sad for a 23 year old.

Some people peak in high school.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


The dude married Peg Bundy, a hot, perpetually horny housewife.

He may not have realized it, but he won the god damned lottery
 
tinyarena
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would NEVER drive over 100 mph on the I-95 in Connecticut, nossiree
I'd never 'gun it' just where the 95 slopes down for about a mile above Midldetown, that would be bad
And even if I did, I'd never do it in an old Rambler my granny gave me, that's just crazy talk
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not only was he doing 100 MPH + his low tire pressure light was on.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: already facing charges for allegedly fire paint balls at the Xavier High School hockey team

I gotta find out where he bought fire paintballs.

Anywho, that was the kind of "prank" you might consider doing to a rival team when you're 15. It's pretty sad for a 23 year old.


Flaming balls?

PSD Aerial Ignition Demonstrated & Explained: Plastic Sphere Dispenser
Youtube 3iPNOw-oQgo
 
mottsnil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reads like the reporter's report wrote itself.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NEDM: I'm just impressed he got a Versa up to triple-digit speeds.


I got my 1995 quad four Olds to do 185!
🙃😅🤣🤔
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: jtown: UltimaCS: already facing charges for allegedly fire paint balls at the Xavier High School hockey team

I gotta find out where he bought fire paintballs.

Anywho, that was the kind of "prank" you might consider doing to a rival team when you're 15. It's pretty sad for a 23 year old.

Some people peak in high school.

[Fark user image image 480x360]

The dude married Peg Bundy, a hot, perpetually horny housewife.

He may not have realized it, but he won the god damned lottery


I expect the writer of that travesty of an article quit somewhere around middle school. Holy farking hell, do they NOT have an editor??
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like 103 is the new 88.  WTF, until they shut down the autobahn completely, you really need to drive "at a reasonable and judicious speed" at at least 110 mph just once.  Just expect to be tailed by someone who wants you out of the fast lane, slowpoke.
 
L33t Squirrel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NEDM: I'm just impressed he got a Versa up to triple-digit speeds.

I got my 1995 quad four Olds to do 185!
🙃😅🤣🤔


What? How? I had a 91 Cutlass Ciera and I almost needed to be going downhill and with a tailwind to push it past 85, much less 185. o_O

/miss that car
//drove it until the wheels fell off, then put new ones on
///...then the electronics started failing...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Not only was he doing 100 MPH + his low tire pressure light was on.


I'm gonna guess on the left side.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The tire pressure light can mean low or high pressure. Some cars show you the pressure but most just have an idiot light.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
L33t Squirrel

My mother drove a car until the wheels fell off. A friend of hers welded the axle back on.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: He got a Versa over 90??!?


Having owned a 2009 Nissan versa, that's also the most impressive part of the story to me.

I got mine up to 107 on a track, mostly just to see if it could. It did not sound happy with me.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

L33t Squirrel: waxbeans: NEDM: I'm just impressed he got a Versa up to triple-digit speeds.

I got my 1995 quad four Olds to do 185!
🙃😅🤣🤔

What? How? I had a 91 Cutlass Ciera and I almost needed to be going downhill and with a tailwind to push it past 85, much less 185. o_O

/miss that car
//drove it until the wheels fell off, then put new ones on
///...then the electronics started failing...


A JATO unit?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

