(Phys Org2)   Twenty years after the Panama Canal was reclaimed from the U.S., climate change threatens its viability. That explains a lot, actually   (phys.org) divider line
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
well luckily china is already building a new, better one.
 
KIA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It ceased being viable with the introduction of supertankers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wantingout: well luckily china is already building a new, better one.


Is it going to move the planets  axis again?
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KIA: It ceased being viable with the introduction of supertankers.


They had plans to build a bigger one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why not just wait for the Arctic Ocean to finish melting? Then the Chinese and Russians can take over the shipping they don't already send through the Arctic with ice breakers.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, since the sea route from Shanghai to Wal-Mart doesn't go through Panama, I guess the canal is kinda redundant anymore.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Are we not pure?"

"No sir!" Panama's moody Noriega brags. "It is garbage!"

Irony dooms a man; a prisoner up to new era.
 
