(Twitter) Well shiat, they got in
Original
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210
4 hours ago  
Video of them breaking shiat

/Weird how they're all clean cut types
 
aaronx
4 hours ago  
VICE PRES. DICK CHENEY: My belief is we will, in fact, be greeted as liberators.
 
question_dj
3 hours ago  
So is this Trump's Benghazi?
 
MrBallou
3 hours ago  

question_dj: So is this Trump's Benghazi?


Better.

Better?

Better get a bucket, you're going to puke when you see the GOP falling all over themselves praising Trump for being "courageous" and "decisive" in this time of crisis.

Him blaming Hunter Biden will just be a bonus.
 
Circusdog320
3 hours ago  
I guess stopping never ending wars...is just another broken Trump promise.

Promise.. that's funny..right??
 
coffeetime
3 hours ago  
Not sure the president can fit this into his schedule until he makes the turn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich
2 hours ago  
I thought Blanche said there'd be no Benghazi's on Trump's watch
 
cameroncrazy1984
2 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: I thought Blanche said there'd be no Benghazi's on Trump's watch


Literally today he said that
 
NewportBarGuy
2 hours ago  
They did not get "in" they defeated the first level of security. (From what I can tell)... I'm more concerned if local forces decide they want to play too.

I would not put it past Orange Julius to authorize air strikes danger close around the perimeter if it gets worse. That would, or course, make things 1,000,000 times worse.
 
Bootleg
2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: They did not get "in" they defeated the first level of security. (From what I can tell)... I'm more concerned if local forces decide they want to play too.

I would not put it past Orange Julius to authorize air strikes danger close around the perimeter if it gets worse. That would, or course, make things 1,000,000 times worse.


So I should expect them in an hour or two?
 
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  
Goodnight, Saigon.
 
Clarence Brown
1 hour ago  
And he's playing golf. Sheesh.

https://www.nytimes.com/video/world/m​i​ddleeast/100000006898222/embassy-attac​k-iraq.html?searchResultPosition=2
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: NewportBarGuy: They did not get "in" they defeated the first level of security. (From what I can tell)... I'm more concerned if local forces decide they want to play too.

I would not put it past Orange Julius to authorize air strikes danger close around the perimeter if it gets worse. That would, or course, make things 1,000,000 times worse.

So I should expect them in an hour or two?


Well, they are sending in more Marines to reinforce... but we know they'll read the map upside down and wind up in Najaf before they turn around. So, like 18-24 hours.

He's got Lindsey Graham sucking his crank and is probably terrified of any possibility of losing that embassy. Hopefully this dies down, but i'm not overly optimistic.
 
Fart_Machine
1 hour ago  
So party like it's 1979?

wilsoncenter.orgView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  
BAGHDADGAZI AMIRITE?
 
Epic Fap Session
1 hour ago  
Why is everybody freaking out?

Historically, embassy attacks haven't been a very big deal.
 
El_Dan
1 hour ago  
Isn't the U.S. embassy in Iraq literally a fortress? If they break in all the way, it's going to be on a significantly larger scale than Benghazi.
 
Mad_Radhu
1 hour ago  
It is obvious who is to blame.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Better hold some more hearings so we can lock her up.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
1 hour ago  
This Trump's Benghazi.

A 'Trump-ghazi', if you will.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
I guess that it's time to investigate The Notorious HRC....
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
Which is exactly why he should have made blanche the iraq ambassador... and order him to stay there.

Hopefully the miitias would have paraded with blanche's head on tv
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Isn't the U.S. embassy in Iraq literally a fortress? If they break in all the way, it's going to be on a significantly larger scale than Benghazi.


They shouldn't have gotten in at all, then.
 
Shaggy_C
1 hour ago  
US personnel are in danger and all people can do is "whataboutism" about perceived political ramifications.

It's almost like you guys/gals are cheering the deaths of Americans abroad to score a few 'points'. Echoes of Iraq War threads on Fark from back in the day, actually...
 
skribble
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why didn't the embassy staff simply offer them a cup tea and listen to their sales pitch?
 
DarnoKonrad
1 hour ago  
This seems like a big deal.  Is this a big deal?
 
blondambition
1 hour ago  
what if he doesn't say islamic terrorists in just the right way? can we subject him to eleven straight hours of interrogation?
 
Testiclaw
1 hour ago  

somedude210: Video of them breaking shiat

/Weird how they're all clean cut types


That's what I noticed, too.  Fairly young, clean-cut...

Hmmmmmmm.
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: This seems like a big deal.  Is this a big deal?


No. Trump is golfing. If it was important, he would do something. Lolz. Everything is fine
 
MinnesotaJack
1 hour ago  
I have family there I have received word all Americans are safe
 
Majin_Buu
1 hour ago  
Now we just wait and see what the American Taliban instructs its zealots to be outraged over. I'm guessing since it's the end of the year they'll go with "Millennials Killed Y2K²: What you need to know about hawking our narrative of shame and guilt in early 2020."
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Isn't the U.S. embassy in Iraq literally a fortress? If they break in all the way, it's going to be on a significantly larger scale than Benghazi.


Fortress with lots of doors manned by Iraqi soldiers....
 
harleyquinnical
1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Not sure the president can fit this into his schedule until he makes the turn.

[Fark user image 756x633]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
1 hour ago  

Testiclaw: somedude210: Video of them breaking shiat

/Weird how they're all clean cut types

That's what I noticed, too.  Fairly young, clean-cut...

Hmmmmmmm.


Iraqi soldiers my bet.
 
sdd2000
1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: US personnel are in danger and all people can do is "whataboutism" about perceived political ramifications.

It's almost like you guys/gals are cheering the deaths of Americans abroad to score a few 'points'. Echoes of Iraq War threads on Fark from back in the day, actually...


So whhat you are saying is:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  

aaronx: VICE PRES. DICK CHENEY: My belief is we will, in fact, be greeted as liberators.


We were. Then we invited ourselves to stay. Which was of course the plan.
 
VanillaEnvelope
1 hour ago  
Oh, boy. He's gonna run as a wartime president, isn't he?
 
soopey
1 hour ago  
Trey Gowdy isn't busy right now. Lets have him come in and conduct an investigation of today's events. I'm sure all his questions to Secretary of State Pompeo will be pertinent and justified.
 
chuggernaught
1 hour ago  
I am worried for the people in the embassy.  I hope they will be ok.

I do not look forward to the dozens of investigations that will surely come of this.  Republicans are in charge and they made a huge deal about Benghazi so this will definitely require the same amount of scrutiny.
 
Mr. Eugenides
1 hour ago  
Fark it. I don't want to deal with this, I'm going to take a nap. Wake me when the world is sane.
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: US personnel are in danger and all people can do is "whataboutism" about perceived political ramifications.

It's almost like you guys/gals are cheering the deaths of Americans abroad to score a few 'points'. Echoes of Iraq War threads on Fark from back in the day, actually...


Trump's inability to do anything but grift has caused the deaths of Americans this morning and all you can offer are thoughts and prayers, foreign troll
 
sarajlewis83
1 hour ago  

MinnesotaJack: I have family there I have received word all Americans are safe


I hope your family and all other Americans remain safe.
 
TheLopper
1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: This seems like a big deal.  Is this a big deal?


How can you ask that when we still don't know who liked that Chelsea Clinton tweet?!?
 
chuggernaught
1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: US personnel are in danger and all people can do is "whataboutism" about perceived political ramifications.

It's almost like you guys/gals are cheering the deaths of Americans abroad to score a few 'points'. Echoes of Iraq War threads on Fark from back in the day, actually...


I thought about that too, but all the GOP and their base understand is whataboutism and political engineering of American disasters, so here we are.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: I am worried for the people in the embassy.  I hope they will be ok.

I do not look forward to the dozens of investigations that will surely come of this.  Republicans are in charge and they made a huge deal about Benghazi so this will definitely require the same amount of scrutiny.


I really hope that they got the nonessential people out already.
 
Sgt Otter
1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: I thought Blanche said there'd be no Benghazi's on Trump's watch


I don't know why he didn't launch the Mach 43-capable F-16s that I was told we kept in Italy.
 
oopsboom
1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: El_Dan: Isn't the U.S. embassy in Iraq literally a fortress? If they break in all the way, it's going to be on a significantly larger scale than Benghazi.

Fortress with lots of doors manned by Iraqi soldiers....


i can pretty much guarantee you that when there's armed protest marches outside, security doors in US embassies are not manned by soldiers of foreign governments.
 
Mikey1969
1 hour ago  

question_dj: So is this Trump's Benghazi?


Yeah,thinking the same thing. Has he made any kind of official statement yet?
 
