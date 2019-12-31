 Skip to content
(WKRG Mobile)   And now, some good news: Greyhound to offer a free ticket home for runaway kids   (wkrg.com) divider line
flondrix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, kids, collude with your parents and you only have to buy a one-way ticket for your next trip.
 
flondrix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, wow, Boobies!
 
powhound
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!


They are kids man. They don't even have boobies yet.

Also, has anyone ever been to a Greyhound station? The kids are safer on the street. Believe me!
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Made of Gold Titanium Sulfur and Carbon [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Offering a free ticket home to runaway kids is a bit like offering complementary extra nights to a jail sentence.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The fark filter wins again.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

powhound: flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!

They are kids man. They don't even have boobies yet.

Also, has anyone ever been to a Greyhound station? The kids are safer on the street. Believe me!


CSB, in college I was talking about Greyhound w/ a friend an acquaintance. He says one year for Christmas break, he drank too much codeine cough syrup and couldn't get to the downtown Oakland bus station before it closed. He had to spend the night in the street before getting out the next morning. He claims he never did codeine again.
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's how the eligibility works:
...
Be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa).
...

That could make some things awkward real quick...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This sounds like the premise to a very dark movie...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm a 40 year old runaway. Can I have a bus ticket to New York please?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They've been doing this for decades. There was a cop in Bridgewater NJ who started this up back in the late 70's. Dick Voorhees - that was his name.  Mr Voorhees and I had met; more than once even.  Don't ask ....

Greyhound shot it down when Voorhees tried to start it up. Trailways took the lead.

From an article circa 1985. This program was around before this was published
THE PROGRAM, Operation: Home Free, is the joint effort of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and Trailways Corp. THE IDEA was that of Richard Voorhees, a captain in the Bridgewater Township, N.J., police department. Voorhees, who had spent nine years on the force as a juvenile officer, was at a county law enforcement conference last February when he heard John Walsh speak.
''He blasted us,'' recalls Voorhees of Walsh's address that afternoon.
''He said police agencies in general weren't doing enough for missing and runaway kids and that we put very little emphasis on it. I can't even remember what his specific points were, but I came away feeling a little guilty.
''I had had the idea for the free bus rides before but had never done anything about it. That night I went back to the station and jotted down a letter to one carrier explaining my plan. I received a nice letter back saying (no), so I took the idea to another company, Trailways, and two days later they called me totally elated about it.''
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they be offering free rides away from home to kids who want to be runaways?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This thread went to hell quickly. I figured it would when I read it earlier today way before it was greened.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's been a long time, but my brother and I rode Greyhound a couple of times going to and from our grandparents' house west of Atlanta. Their driveway was on the highway the buses used, and on the trips out, our parents would talk to the driver and he would drop us at the driveway (we had to remind him, but it was no big deal). 

For the trips back, our parents had to come get us at they Greyhound station downtown. One trip, the bus passed a wreck that involved a tractor-trailer and a Corvair. The engine was in the passenger compartment.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!

[Fark user image image 233x302]


Anyone have the original of that?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Roy Moore has been offering rides to runaways at the bus station for years.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: HighlanderRPI: flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!

[Fark user image image 233x302]

Anyone have the original of that?


cdn.psychologytoday.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Neondistraction: HighlanderRPI: flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!

[Fark user image image 233x302]

Anyone have the original of that?

[cdn.psychologytoday.com image 425x458]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

powhound: flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!

They are kids man. They don't even have boobies yet.

Also, has anyone ever been to a Greyhound station? The kids are safer on the street. Believe me!


why does everybody say that I have never felt unsafe around a Greyhound bus in fact my dream is to take a Greyhound bus all the way from my house all the way to Maine in the longest route possible
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Made of Gold Titanium Sulfur and Carbon: Offering a free ticket home to runaway kids is a bit like offering complementary extra nights to a jail sentence.


The oddt thing is we might actually have less crime if we did that

case in point Shawshank redemption
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I'm a 40 year old runaway. Can I have a bus ticket to New York please?


This.
Las Vegas please.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Unobtanium: Neondistraction: HighlanderRPI: flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!

[Fark user image image 233x302]

Anyone have the original of that?

[cdn.psychologytoday.com image 425x458]

[media.giphy.com image 400x224]


Well I was expecting a picture of The Rock myself.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Shouldn't they be offering free rides away from home to kids who want to be runaways?


Yeah I don't know why we don't have a system for kids to just leave their parents and be given a house of their own.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: HighlanderRPI: flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!

[Fark user image image 233x302]

Anyone have the original of that?


Anyone anyone please
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: HighlanderRPI: flondrix: Hey, wow, Boobies!

[Fark user image image 233x302]

Anyone have the original of that?


If they do they'll get banninated.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: KodosZardoz: I'm a 40 year old runaway. Can I have a bus ticket to New York please?

This.
Las Vegas please.


I already live there. I wanna go back and get a real slice of pizza.
 
