Drunk and Disorderly in a Horse-Drawn Buggy? That's Pure Michigan (with mugshot goodness)
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspects were photographed using a Playstation I.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Actually that is extremely Ohio.

/Amish Drive By
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [Fark user image 640x320]
[Fark user image 194x259][Fark user image 259x194][Fark user image 259x194][Fark user image 210x240]


jrphoel.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did anyone else hear banjos and immediately start paddling faster when that pic came up?
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The lesser know comedy act - The Four Stooges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they seriously print out their mugshots and then take a photo of the printed pictures instead of just getting digital copies of the mugshots?
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: The lesser know comedy act - The Four Stooges.

[Fark user image 640x320]


WTF Happened to them. This is what happens when family members date.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm guessing their family trees look like tangled Christmas lights.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ of Nazareth
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
JFC. Those mugshots.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They look like four thumbs dipped in pubic hair.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The subject 3rd from the left looks as if he's trying to seduce the photographer.  Also, why the fark do they look like they all have the same father?  The Patriarch was a busy man.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


Were there any charges for driving under the influence with no neck?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")
Youtube lOfZLb33uCg
 
schubie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Open up the gene pool, you puppy milling, cousin farking, daughter shunning, zipper eschewing dipshiats. What? It's not like they're going to see this.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Amish Hapsburgs?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like the Michigan Amish are turning into Orcs. The Lancaster Amish that I've seen tend to be more Hobbit-like.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone should give those mugshots a bit of Instagram shoop magic so those boys can join in on 21st century social media goodness.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First rule of Rumspringa is not to get caught.
 
phenn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This year's Beatlemania cast sucks.
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, now I can't stop humming Bungalow Bill.
 
