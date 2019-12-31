 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   The 10 weirdest crime stories of 2019   (nydailynews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one Florida one? Florida, I am disappointed.
 
morg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Three men sexually assaulted nine horses, a cow, a goat and dogs
The twisted trio did appear to have one standard: all the victims were female animals.

Well, duh. Otherwise it'd be weird.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No Ukraine?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A German couple's loud sex on a cruise became too much for crew members to endure. They were forced to get off in Barbados

What, they had to hold it until they pulled into port? Kinky...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: Three men sexually assaulted nine horses, a cow, a goat and dogs
The twisted trio did appear to have one standard: all the victims were female animals.

Well, duh. Otherwise it'd be weird.


I'll bone a female critter, but not a male one. I'm fine with beastiality, but God forbid it appears homosexual.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 New Jersey woman burns down house of man who called her for sex at 4 a.m., then fell asleep


She sounds hot.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: New Jersey woman burns down house of man who called her for sex at 4 a.m., then fell asleep


She sounds hot.


Burning hot, even.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fireproof: waxbeans: New Jersey woman burns down house of man who called her for sex at 4 a.m., then fell asleep


She sounds hot.

Burning hot, even.


Username oddly appropriate
 
Fireproof
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

morg: Three men sexually assaulted nine horses, a cow, a goat, and dogs


(To the tune of "Row, Row, Row Your Boat"):

Fark, fark, fark a duck
Screw a kangaroo
Give a handjob to a monkey
Horny at the zoo
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a rancher and a redneck?

Ranchers engage in animal husbandry.  Rednecks get romantically involved.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man's remains found in freezer at deceased wife's Utah home may have been there for more than a decade
Police got an unexpected two-for-one when they were called to check up an elderly woman neighbors hadn't seen in a while and found a pair of bodies - one warm and one very cold. Cops in Utah doing a welfare check on Jeanne Souron-Mathers found the 74-year-old woman dead in her apartment, where they also discovered her husband's corpse in a freezer. The man's body may have been kept on ice for up to 11 years, authorities said. Foul play is suspected.

No. No it isn't. The man had a terminal disease and it killed him. He wanted his wife to continue to receive his benefits.
 
