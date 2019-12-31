 Skip to content
Another outstanding performance by Florida Man who decided to show us once again why we do not light fireworks while riding in a pick up truck
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's stupid, there's profoundly stupid, and then there's Florida.

Gotta give the guy a hand for that one.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Come now , who among us hasn't wanted to scream down the highway, with our truckk beds on fire and screaming "LEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRROOOOOOOOOY JENKINS!" at the top of his lungs?
This man, this is someone living the dream.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things..
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Authorities say nothing "considered criminal" took place.
Except for, you know, the criminal stupidity.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Deltona?  1 in the morning on Sunday?
Maybe a reach, but it would seem that alcohol may have been involved.
It can't be said enough: let's give that man a hand!
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hold my Beer and watch this!
 
Quinzy [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: Authorities say nothing "considered criminal" took place.
Except for, you know, the criminal stupidity.


It cost him his hand.  Plus the punishment of explaining for the rest of his life how insanely stupid he was every time some asks about his injury.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The man on the other end replied, "There's a firework!"


Floriduh Man, please use correct grammar: "That them there's a firework!"
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: There's stupid, there's profoundly stupid, and then there's Florida.

Gotta give the guy a hand for that one.


No, he had to give a hand for that one.
 
freidog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
nothing criminal in nature took place.

That's not even an honorable mention in Florida Man's exploits, much less an outstanding performance then...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The man on the other end replied, "There's a firework!"


Floriduh Man, please use correct grammar: "That them there's a firework!"


Well, it sure weren't no firecracker, I'm gon tall ya.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Boom.  Handshot.
 
