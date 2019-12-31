 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   20-year-old man attacks and rips a Picasso painting in a London museum. Officials put the value of the painting at $26 million [Editor's note: Now its five bucks]   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange, London, Pablo Picasso, Shakeel Massey, Modernism, Picasso painting, Sculpture, 20-year-old man, Dora Maar  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 3:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Five dollar bucks, subby?
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Steve Wynn begs to differ

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-w​a​y/2013/03/26/175412881/years-after-the​-elbow-incident-steve-wynn-sells-picas​sos-le-r-ve-for-155-million
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: Five dollar bucks, subby?


Abut six dollar pounds.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. If it'd been a Banksy, the value would now be $260 million.
 
Bedstead Polisher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hideous painting.

/not a Philistine.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bedstead Polisher: That's a hideous painting.

/not a Philistine.


More like the Taint Museum?

Eh, I wouldn't destroy it....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You break it, you bought it.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bedstead Polisher: That's a hideous painting.

/not a Philistine.


Some of his best work was meant to be hideous

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guernic​a​_(Picasso)
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: Five dollar bucks, subby?


If you like venison, a buck for five dollars is a great deal.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of bust?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FIVE BUCKS!?!
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*squinted and raises hand slowly...I'm not sure they put the pieces back correctly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bedstead Polisher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Bedstead Polisher: That's a hideous painting.

/not a Philistine.

Some of his best work was meant to be hideous

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guernica​_(Picasso)


You're not saying the hideous painting in question is some of his best work?
There doesn't seem to be much of a backstory to it, though they certainly try to flesh it out as much as possible.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice expensive things.
 
ununcle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bedstead Polisher: That's a hideous painting.

/not a Philistine.


I never got the appeal for Picasso or Pollock. I've seen more impressive work done in crayon hanging on a refrigerator. I realize he had talent as his earlier work shows, but at some point he just decided to troll the art world. Pollocks success is inexplicable.
 
Olfin Bedwere
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
[Editor's note: Now its five bucks]

it's

/pet peeve
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: *squinted and raises hand slowly...I'm not sure they put the pieces back correctly.
[Fark user image 425x637]


I have to agree. They described it as "semi-abstract" before the damage.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Olfin Bedwere: [Editor's note: Now its five bucks]

it's

/pet peeve


But who edits the editor?!

/guy's name isn't Shakeel Massey. I'm guessing Gene's brother.
 
Allegrita
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: And nothing of value was lost.


my thought exactly
 
huntercr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think this is what the picture originally looked like before the man vandalized it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Olfin Bedwere: [Editor's note: Now its five bucks]

it's

/pet peeve

But who edits the editor?!

/guy's name isn't Shakeel Massey. I'm guessing Gene's brother.


Is. Not "isn't".
Freakin autocorrect.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The bust got busted?
 
0100010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Allegrita: Not_Todd: And nothing of value was lost.

my thought exactly


Neither is Gramma's Precious Moments figurine collection, but only a tool would use that rationale to excuse trying to smash it.
 
Bedstead Polisher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ununcle: Bedstead Polisher: That's a hideous painting.

/not a Philistine.

I never got the appeal for Picasso or Pollock. I've seen more impressive work done in crayon hanging on a refrigerator. I realize he had talent as his earlier work shows, but at some point he just decided to troll the art world. Pollocks success is inexplicable.


And Andy Warhol. I can appreciate certain art pieces and can understand what certain artists are going for when art isn't conventionally "beautiful", but sometimes I think some people go along with the crowd when they praise some of this stuff.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bedstead Polisher: ununcle: Bedstead Polisher: That's a hideous painting.

/not a Philistine.

I never got the appeal for Picasso or Pollock. I've seen more impressive work done in crayon hanging on a refrigerator. I realize he had talent as his earlier work shows, but at some point he just decided to troll the art world. Pollocks success is inexplicable.

And Andy Warhol. I can appreciate certain art pieces and can understand what certain artists are going for when art isn't conventionally "beautiful", but sometimes I think some people go along with the crowd when they praise some of this stuff.


Warhol is largely meant to be superficial. Much of Warhol's works are themes on being disposable, consumption, and advertising,  It does deserve praise in the context of the time period it was created.

Maybe if Warhol deserves criticism is he made his message and that was it - it's kind of a one note thing.  But he rode that theme for decades.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: Bedstead Polisher: ununcle: Bedstead Polisher: That's a hideous painting.

/not a Philistine.

I never got the appeal for Picasso or Pollock. I've seen more impressive work done in crayon hanging on a refrigerator. I realize he had talent as his earlier work shows, but at some point he just decided to troll the art world. Pollocks success is inexplicable.

And Andy Warhol. I can appreciate certain art pieces and can understand what certain artists are going for when art isn't conventionally "beautiful", but sometimes I think some people go along with the crowd when they praise some of this stuff.

Warhol is largely meant to be superficial. Much of Warhol's works are themes on being disposable, consumption, and advertising,  It does deserve praise in the context of the time period it was created.

Maybe if Warhol deserves criticism is he made his message and that was it - it's kind of a one note thing.  But he rode that theme for decades.


Warhol was a perfectly serviceable industrial artist, doing book and magazine illustrations and a few album covers (nothing really remarkable) until he hit on the pop art concept angle.  He stuck with that and made himself a "thing", which perpetuated his fame and fortune.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report