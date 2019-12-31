 Skip to content
(ArtNet)   Top artwork from from 2019. Looks like some part of a series? Subby was just searching for robot strippers   (news.artnet.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Venice Biennale, Black people, Contemporary art, art of the 2010s, strong black woman, viral project, Conceptual art, year of human experience  
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here you go Subby:

cloudofdust
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's (#47)  Anthea Hamilton's fark handle?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Brian: "I'm working, Tim.  Working!  You understand?"
Tim: "...No, sorry...got me there."
Brian: "...Trying to...avoid...cliches...by not actually placing my brush on the canvas."
Tim: "Wow...right."
Brian: "I'm using my penis."
Tim: "Finally."
Brian: "Do you want to see?"
Tim: "No, I'm just about to have my tea."
 
toejam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't look but please tell me Babby Trump Balloon is there.
 
