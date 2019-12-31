 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   French are finally starting to turn against author who targeted young teen boys and girls for sexual conquest. Fark: he's been open about it since the 70s   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Roman Polanski, centre of a firestorm of controversy, Paul Gauguin, prominent French author, behaviour of writer Gabriel Matzneff, adolescent girls, prominent recent cases, literary reputation  
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Roman Polanski?

::reads TFA::

No, but they have definitely high-fived.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This will be interesting to watch.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude is 83. He got away with it, no matter what you do to punish him now.
 
twistedknickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Dude is 83. He got away with it, no matter what you do to punish him now.


Don't care, he can still die in prison.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Piers Anthony is French?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Dude is 83. He got away with it, no matter what you do to punish him now.


Wood chippers are still available.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Dude is 83. He got away with it, no matter what you do to punish him now.


Apparently they're also digging into Paul Gauguin's past. Which makes less sense, since hes been dead for over a century.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kubo: Roman Polanski?

::reads TFA::

No, but they have definitely high-fived.


Done in one.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Which makes less sense, since hes been dead for over a century.

The fark?  He's still dead?
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unless a 14yr old has a set of these. She's safe.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: BadReligion: Dude is 83. He got away with it, no matter what you do to punish him now.

Apparently they're also digging into Paul Gauguin's past. Which makes less sense, since hes been dead for over a century.


Christopher Columbus was admired in schools when I was a kid, and now folks have rightfully identified him as a mass murderer. Just because someone is dead doesn't mean we should refrain from identifying them and their legacy as what it truly is.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Kubo: Roman Polanski?

::reads TFA::

No, but they have definitely high-fived.

Done in one.


<Utterlyinappropriatethatswhatshesaid.​gif>
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
West Springfield French Class
Youtube 0hR8RQzyOXE
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: BadReligion: Dude is 83. He got away with it, no matter what you do to punish him now.

Apparently they're also digging into Paul Gauguin's past. Which makes less sense, since hes been dead for over a century.


Maybe museums will end up taking down his paintings (which would be idiotic).

If there is one painter who is fairly suspect in this area, that would Balthus. Not as famous as Gauguin, but his stuff is displayed at the Guggenheim and other well known museums.  If you don't know what I mean - google it - the man liked his women real young.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The comments on that article are ... wow.

It runs the gamut from pedo apologists to weirdo right wingers and conspiracy theorists.

The Internet was a bad idea.
 
Report