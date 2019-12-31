 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local 12 Cincinnati)   War on Christmas combatant resorts to hand-to-hand fighting   (local12.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Woman punches person, Merry Christmas, Christmas  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 9:55 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see my mom post this on fb as proof that she's being repressed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back when I did retail, the phrase "Merry Christmas" was code for "Go Fark Yourself".
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She should have gone for the flying scissor kick!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"She was charged with assault and menacing in the past." When? Is she a mercenary that has signed on for many holiday wars? Are there special academies for that training? Do the mercenaries travel the world spreading bad cheer for whomever is hiring?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
BY GOD KING SHES DOING THE YULE LOG JAMMER!!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
By New Year the living shall envy the dead.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is Bush's fault.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tsk, tsk, sounds like someone got a Peloton from her significant other and an accompanying card saying, "Merry X-mas, fatty."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I heard that there was this ninja who was eating at a diner.  And when some dude wished him a happy new year the ninja killed the whole town.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's her FARK handle?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the lady in question had priors, then I strongly suspect there was some other beef going on besides a lack of holiday spirit.  Though it's hard to tell, since this police blotter entry masquerading as a news story has so little information.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: I heard that there was this ninja who was eating at a diner.  And when some dude wished him a happy new year the ninja killed the whole town.


You can't see a ninja.........FAKE!!!!!1!!!1
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wellreadneck: What's her FARK handle?


Females on Fark are like spotting a unicorn.  Black females on Fark are like spotting a unicorn at Area 51.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report