(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   A Florida Grubhub driver got angry when his delivery order at Burger King wasn't done on time, so he picked up a large ashtray from outside and started swinging it at employees   (tampabay.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he's going to be the butt of all the other Florida men's jokes.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grubhub for burger king? WTF?!?  seriously the food there is not worth the extra delivery charge
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that wasn't even the craziest sh*t he did recently. We really need to start funding mental healthcare.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Strangely, it was the exact same thing he did 22 jobs ago when, as a renowned brain surgeon, he got in to a dispute with another doctor at the Florida Institute of Brain Repair and Meth Addiction Treatment Center.

Turns out, you cannot use a saw-zall to cut in to oblangata and cut out the bad thoughts.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Oh, the stress of working for tips.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Delellis also is awaiting trial on other charges related to an incident that occurred on Oct. 30 when he began yelling at another driver while on U.S. 19 in the Tarpon Springs area. Delellis cut the driver off, struck his left bumper, then got out of his car and started jumping on the hood of the other driver's vehicle, arrest reports state."

Talk about some serious anger management issues.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also,
What's his Fark handle?
/oblig
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: Oh, the stress of working for tips.


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Turns out, you cannot use a saw-zall to cut in to oblangata and cut out the bad thoughts.


Not if you don't try.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gunsmack: And that wasn't even the craziest sh*t he did recently. We really need to start funding mental healthcare.


Yeah, I'm not for free health care or free much of anything but I think that one benefits us all.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You throw those things just right... it's a farking ceramic ninja shuriken / frisbee hybrid weapon. It'll take a possums head clean off.
/Redneck Tales volume XII
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When even GrubHub doesn't want to employ you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Grubhub for burger king? WTF?!?  seriously the food there is not worth the extra delivery charge


BK usually has no delivery charge on 15 dollar orders, I won't eat BK (getting 2 Whoppers in a row that still had ice in the middle of the meat made me never want it again), but have had Wendys (also no charge delivery) delivered a time or two.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, with the overall reduction in cigarette consumption, what the hell else are ya gonna use those things for?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Grubhub for burger king? WTF?!?  seriously the food there is not worth the extra delivery charge


Good think you get to make that decision for everyone.
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Grubhub for burger king? WTF?!?  seriously the food there is not worth the extra delivery charge


Welcome to the gig gag economy.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: When even GrubHub doesn't want to employ you.

[Fark user image 850x477]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Son, I am disappoint
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
as someone who has delivered for Uber Eats, I can affirm that I do not condone the behavior, but understand
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Grubhub for burger king? WTF?!?  seriously the food there is not worth the extra delivery charge


If you're too lazy to drive for nuggets and an a whopper it's a god send.
 
