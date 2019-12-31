 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Your anxiety, nervousness, and tension about returning to work after Christmas and New Year's might just be alcohol withdrawal, boozy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Withdrawal?!  Oh, wait, this is for people who don't drink at work.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not binge drinking if you dont stop.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have another drink and you'll get over those feelings ..
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these days they will say the same thing about vitamins water...
But I will be too hung over to pay attention, so let's get on with it.
Happy new year in case I fall asleep.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.


Me too. Godspeed!
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.


Well, that's it. I'm dumping my Seagram's stock.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I definitely feel a bit pickled.
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Withdrawal from harmful, addictive drug may cause discomfort? None of the ads mention anything about any side effects. Article is an obvious plant by the anti-havinganyfunatall coalition.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTOH maybe the reason that you drink so much is that your job is terrible.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I called in "sick" so I could "work from home" today.

/on beer #3 plus a prozac and a klonopin
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: I called in "sick" so I could "work from home" today.

/on beer #3 plus a prozac and a klonopin


knuckleankle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Me too. Godspeed!


Me 3. I am likely going to fail, since I am in a play that opens next weekend and everyone always wants to go for a drink after the Friday and Saturday night shows. It's the thought that counts, right?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember, kids; quitters never win, and winners never quit.

And BTW subby, that's MISTER Boozer to the likes of you!
;-{D
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.


Uh. Starting at midnight?
 
oldfool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm only happy when I'm drunk
I hate myself too much to allow myself to be happy
I'm too lazy to kill myself
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If that's how you feel after the holidays it just means you don't drink hard enough the rest of the year.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

knuckleankle: NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Me too. Godspeed!

Me 3. I am likely going to fail, since I am in a play that opens next weekend and everyone always wants to go for a drink after the Friday and Saturday night shows. It's the thought that counts, right?


See, what is being left unsaid here is that NINEv2 is a marionettist with a scheduled slot in the village talent show and the marionettes are the ones "talking him into" drinking
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Well, that's it. I'm dumping my Seagram's stock.


Miller Lite might take a hit.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Strongbeerrules: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Well, that's it. I'm dumping my Seagram's stock.

Miller Lite might take a hit.


I don't understand... how can you quit drinking if you never started?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Me too. Godspeed!


Farkied as my sober buddy will check in through the month
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

knuckleankle: NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Me too. Godspeed!

Me 3. I am likely going to fail, since I am in a play that opens next weekend and everyone always wants to go for a drink after the Friday and Saturday night shows. It's the thought that counts, right?


And you too
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skozlaw: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Strongbeerrules: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Well, that's it. I'm dumping my Seagram's stock.

Miller Lite might take a hit.

I don't understand... how can you quit drinking if you never started?


I drink a lot of it.  It all balances out.
 
blondambition
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

knuckleankle: NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Me too. Godspeed!

Me 3. I am likely going to fail, since I am in a play that opens next weekend and everyone always wants to go for a drink after the Friday and Saturday night shows. It's the thought that counts, right?


break a leg!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: knuckleankle: NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Me too. Godspeed!

Me 3. I am likely going to fail, since I am in a play that opens next weekend and everyone always wants to go for a drink after the Friday and Saturday night shows. It's the thought that counts, right?

See, what is being left unsaid here is that NINEv2 is a marionettist with a scheduled slot in the village talent show and the marionettes are the ones "talking him into" drinking


Way to step pn my own dick. Sorry NINE. Abd i haven't even started drinking yet
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

knuckleankle: NINEv2: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Me too. Godspeed!

Me 3. I am likely going to fail, since I am in a play that opens next weekend and everyone always wants to go for a drink after the Friday and Saturday night shows. It's the thought that counts, right?


What city is the play in?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: skozlaw: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Strongbeerrules: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Have been on quite the bender this year.   Am going to try sober January.

Well, that's it. I'm dumping my Seagram's stock.

Miller Lite might take a hit.

I don't understand... how can you quit drinking if you never started?

I drink a lot of it.  It all balances out.


Is this one of those "we'll make up our losses in volume" things?

/ kidding
// Miller Lite's ah-kay now and then
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't drink and have those same feelings. Might be from sleeping with my boss' wife after the holiday party.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I agree with the author about Sober January...it is just a countdown.

Alcohol dependence is no joke.  I am on 100 days sober.  I used to be one of them "shaky morning people".

I know some people can handle moderation, but for those of us who are alcoholics, I feel for you man.  There is no shame in getting help, and trust me....the clarity of being sober is worth it.

Good luck.
 
