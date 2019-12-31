 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Tiktok, tiktok, the Army won't allow its soldiers to use this app   (fox43.com) divider line
17
    More: Misc, content, region  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 10:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So time is up on the clock?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I have to have this f*cking song stuck in my head then so do you.

Ke$ha - TiK ToK (Official Music Video)
Youtube iP6XpLQM2Cs
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


tock has ticks?
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its like the new vines or whatever. my nieces are obsessed with it. Better than sending nudes via Snapchat I guess.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea... instead of asking these people to not download apps that can pose a security risk, how about the IT guys lock down the phones so that no apps can be installed? That way, you don't have to worry about idiots and aholes who can't follow directions. They're free to download the apps they want on their personal phones. Find an app that could actually improve job performance if it was installed on your government or military issued phone...  fill out the appropriate form in triplicate submit to your IT department for review, expect to get a response by the time the app has become outdated... you work for the government so get used to having outdated shiat or GTFO.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something, something, because it's a Chinese app that the Chinese government may be able to mine for data?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Something, something, because it's a Chinese app that the Chinese government may be able to mine for data?


Because ALL Chinese companies operate with the explicit permission and in required cooperation with the Chinese government - yes, they can and will be spied on.
 
Elroydb [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Good? An app whose owners have close ties with the CCP is probably a bad idea on military devices
 
ingo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Something, something, because it's a Chinese app that the Chinese government may be able to mine for data?


Chinese companies, like TikTok's owner ByteDance, are 100% compliant with the CCP.  If the CCP tells them to steal Americans' data then they will do so, no questions asked.  Push propaganda, run disinformation campaigns, censor speech, etc. are all options.  Doesn't matter that the servers are in Singapore because the owners are in China.

The CCP can make the NBA grovel in order to keep the Chinese revenue flowing so it's trivial to make ByteDance dance to the CCP tune in order for the owners to stay out of reeducation camps.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The US Army has banned the use of the hugely popular short video app TikTok by its soldiers, calling it a security threat.

Well duh.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Here's an idea... instead of asking these people to not download apps that can pose a security risk, how about the IT guys lock down the phones so that no apps can be installed? That way, you don't have to worry about idiots and aholes who can't follow directions. They're free to download the apps they want on their personal phones. Find an app that could actually improve job performance if it was installed on your government or military issued phone...  fill out the appropriate form in triplicate submit to your IT department for review, expect to get a response by the time the app has become outdated... you work for the government so get used to having outdated shiat or GTFO.


Follow orders.   Very few people in the military are issued gov't phones.  Idiots like Private Dumas don't get one.  The admiral, yes.  Also todays Command Duty Officer.  That phone gets pass to the next days CDO.  There isn't going to be an IT department to keep the admiral from useing the phone as a toy.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If I have to have this f*cking song stuck in my head then so do you.

[YouTube video: Ke$ha - TiK ToK (Official Music Video)]


Fling some foof on that trash.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Something, something, because it's a Chinese app that the Chinese government may be able to mine for data?


My question is does any of that matter considering all hardware is made in another foreign countries? I'm asking isn't it all compromised anyway?
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: kbronsito: Here's an idea... instead of asking these people to not download apps that can pose a security risk, how about the IT guys lock down the phones so that no apps can be installed? That way, you don't have to worry about idiots and aholes who can't follow directions. They're free to download the apps they want on their personal phones. Find an app that could actually improve job performance if it was installed on your government or military issued phone...  fill out the appropriate form in triplicate submit to your IT department for review, expect to get a response by the time the app has become outdated... you work for the government so get used to having outdated shiat or GTFO.

Follow orders.   Very few people in the military are issued gov't phones.  Idiots like Private Dumas don't get one.  The admiral, yes.  Also todays Command Duty Officer.  That phone gets pass to the next days CDO.  There isn't going to be an IT department to keep the admiral from useing the phone as a toy.


He wasn't interested in an answer, just wanted to show everyone how smart he was and bag on government employees a bit. I'm sure his life is very fulfilling.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spacechecker: AugieDoggyDaddy: kbronsito: Here's an idea... instead of asking these people to not download apps that can pose a security risk, how about the IT guys lock down the phones so that no apps can be installed? That way, you don't have to worry about idiots and aholes who can't follow directions. They're free to download the apps they want on their personal phones. Find an app that could actually improve job performance if it was installed on your government or military issued phone...  fill out the appropriate form in triplicate submit to your IT department for review, expect to get a response by the time the app has become outdated... you work for the government so get used to having outdated shiat or GTFO.

Follow orders.   Very few people in the military are issued gov't phones.  Idiots like Private Dumas don't get one.  The admiral, yes.  Also todays Command Duty Officer.  That phone gets pass to the next days CDO.  There isn't going to be an IT department to keep the admiral from useing the phone as a toy.

He wasn't interested in an answer, just wanted to show everyone how smart he was and bag on government employees a bit. I'm sure his life is very fulfilling.


Everyone is an expert on something. And, a 💩 on some other subject. LOL.
And then there is me. Jack of no trades.  But, you can't eat your cake and have it too. Bam! Now, I'm cooking, can you smell it.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report