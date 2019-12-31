 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Things aren't looking so good at the US embassy in Iraq
    United States Army, Iraq, Iraq War, United States Department of Defense, US embassy compound, Paramilitary, 2003 invasion of Iraq  
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure whatever happens we'll all blame Mike Pompeo.

I look forward to the hearings.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Republicans will take this as seriously as they did the attack on Benghazi.

\*snicker*
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kata'ib #Hezbollah supporters wearing an #Iran|ian flag attempting to break down a CCTV Camera at the #US Embassy I'm #Baghdad, #Iraq

https://t.co/vnxzBRMjqa
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there some kind of wall or fence around the embassy?  I mean those things are impenetrable I am told.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mullah got to party like it's 1979.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baghazi?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I'm sure Republicans will take this as seriously as they did the attack on Benghazi.

\*snicker*


I'm sure it's just because of a video.

/Susan R. is this your FARK account?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finnish embassy has been in contact with the American embassy. Staff are still in the building. This could get very ugly soon.

Iraqi counterterrorism forces rushing to the embassy
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#BREAKING: Leader in the Popular Mobilisation threatens to attacks embassies of other countries in Iraq
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. ambassador to Iraq has NOT evacuated: U.S. embassy official
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are some people saying that trump ordered the marines to stand down, preventing them from saving AMERICAN lives?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: U.S. ambassador to Iraq has NOT evacuated: U.S. embassy official


Coalition source tells me US ambassador to Iraq has not been evacuated from the embassy. He "has been out of the country since before Christmas".
It's clearly a tense situation, but source also says other staff haven't been evacuated. "They're all sitting tight behind the walls"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw the bums out.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obligatory.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: Why are some people saying that trump ordered the marines to stand down, preventing them from saving AMERICAN lives?


Hey, dickwad, how about you wait until the farking raid is done before you start making snide political commentary about it?
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 327x154]


Came here to quote Dick Cheney. Leaving very dissatisfied.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatass at the old job should be mentioning that they can insert SEAL Teams 1 through 24 through the west wall breaching it with AT-4 missiles.  They'll secure the U S Embassy personnel and direct them to V-22 Osprey at a  predetermined LZ.  Then, SEAL Teams 25 and up can initiate a stopping action on the gate.  Every one who steps on 'Merican soil should be shot as a terrorist invader.  Another SEAL team can set up sniper positions and cap anyone who looks like they might be directing the invaders from a safe advantage point.

Pretty sure that was his Bengahzi strategy.  Let's listen in:
"... and those people at the Iraq embassy knew they were in a war zone.  They should have been more careful but it was their decision to stay. Sad to say, their decision.  No reason to risk more lives now..."

Oh gotdammit so much
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US soldiers trapped in the US Embassy in Baghdad. Time to Saigon your way outta there stat. #Iraq https://t.co/CEs46FKz9u
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, a war would surely make a fine distraction from individual 1's legal woes and would surely guarantee him a landslide victory.   Those servicemen/women know what they signed up for, right?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US policy in Iraq:
2003 lost the Sunnis (invasion & debaathification)
2019 lost the Kurds (Erdogan invading N. Syria)
2019 lost the shiites (Airstrikes on Hashed Shaabi)
Any allies left?
https://t.co/MhRx0ME0Uy
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like from Rudaw footage there is stone throwing and tear gas now at the US embassy in Baghdad as many uniformed PMU members gather after a morning trying to storm the US embassy https://t.co/djUMDcrUgt

#BREAKING: Two militia men wounded by stun grenades fired at protesters in front of US Embassy in Baghdad- via @Reuters @DanWilliams
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is already slinging threats. Shockingly.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd be a little more appreciative of us after we bombed them into the stone age.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure that Donnie's clear and carefully considered response will quell the masses and they will see the light of his reason...

/Yeah, people gonna die soonish...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Koodz: I'm sure whatever happens we'll all blame Mike Pompeo.

I look forward to the hearings.


You spelled Hilary Clinton wrong
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE | Iraqi protesters surround US embassy
Youtube 21P8rkuUYx0


Der live feed. Warning, live chat is the usual combo sewer and dumpster fire.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news.. for Hillary.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So were speed running the Obama scandals now?
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: On the plus side, a war would surely make a fine distraction from individual 1's legal woes and would surely guarantee him a landslide victory.   Those servicemen/women know what they signed up for, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: You'd think they'd be a little more appreciative of us after we bombed them into the stone age.


A couple of times even. I mean, you'd think by now we'd have f*cked them until they love us...

/Yeah, not how it works
//Not that this Administration would understand that
///Last one tried to do better, but damned we've f*cked these people over a lot
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How distracting.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and Trump's approval rating just went up...

/that's usually what happens no?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck to all the people in the embassy. You're on your own. Fark, even if Donald brought in the drones, he'd drop a bomb on you, then set off a nuke to cover up the mistake.

North Korea could use a nuke too.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: and Trump's approval rating just went up...

/that's usually what happens no?


Heh, something tells me this one ain't going down like that.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumbled: freetomato: On the plus side, a war would surely make a fine distraction from individual 1's legal woes and would surely guarantee him a landslide victory.   Those servicemen/women know what they signed up for, right?

[Fark user image image 425x196]


Little did we know 7 years ago Trump was actually projecting, via Twitter, what he would be doing if he was President.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Death to America' (Marg bar Amrika) - Iran's (ho-air) policy
Youtube Wy_OHrSaeNM
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Benghazi a scandal yet?
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember after the war starts we can't change horses midstream. That would be unpatriotic and the bad people would win and save the troops and evil Muslims and such as.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would never have happened if the Republicans had just held one more Benghazi investigation.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they being paid by George Soros?  Has Comet Pizza opened in Iraq, yet?
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
freetomato - On the plus side, a war would surely make a fine distraction from individual 1's legal woes and would surely guarantee him a landslide victory.

Came to say this... thank you very much... leaving very satisfied.

/like there was a doubt that he would pull something drastic to save his own ass...
//hey it worked for W...
///slashies that are sick of the political quagmire that is modern American politics...
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: [Fark user image image 346x750]


It's nearly 2020 and people act like the American Embassy in Tehran was targeted for no good reason.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Maybe they found the WMDs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Jumbled: freetomato: On the plus side, a war would surely make a fine distraction from individual 1's legal woes and would surely guarantee him a landslide victory.   Those servicemen/women know what they signed up for, right?

[Fark user image image 425x196]


Every accusation is a confession.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Send up the Kushner signal.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: somedude210: [Fark user image image 346x750]

It's nearly 2020 and people act like the American Embassy in Tehran was targeted for no good reason.


Thanks, Carter.

\good ex-President, but boy did he fark up actually being President
 
