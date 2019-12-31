 Skip to content
(NPR) How do you start a country? Ask residents of Bougainville, who seek their independence from Papua New Guinea (npr.org)
    Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, New Guinea, West Papua, Western New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Pacific Ocean, region's referendum  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
better than boganville australia
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to Frank Zappa you need a national airline and a beer.  Of the two, the beer is the more critical....
 
i ignore u
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure you need tshirts, and a flag, and a Presidente, and an army.  Mostly an army, but they'll need tshirts to wear.

SBinRR
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember Radio Free Bougainville being a thing close to 30 years ago.


Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Declaration of Independence
Constitution
Print some cash
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pappy Boyington would be proud...
We're poor little lambs who have lost our way. Baa! baa! baa!
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Though only about 3,600 square miles, Bougainville is one of the most resource-rich areas of PNG, abundant in copper, gold and tuna



Who needs copper and gold?

morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*Draws a deep breath*
KEY WORD: BIGOT. BOUGAINVILLE, IWO JIMA, GUADALCANAL, OKINAWA, TARAWA.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good luck to them. Most country's don't get a start without someone getting blown up first.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm your Bougainman
that's what I am
I'm here to do
whatever I can
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thudfark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Declaration of Independence
Constitution
Print some cash


Hookers and blackjack
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Residents of Boganville rejoice:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TIL: Papua New Guinea was part of Oz until 1975.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope independence is allowed for the origin location of my favorite winter entree and favorite round the calendar flower fiesta!

Thunderbox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is when the troubles began.....
Spoiler: the usual problem...profit sharing.

https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-int​e​rpreter/new-battle-bougainville-s-pang​una-mine
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not to worry.  With climate change the country will be underwater, both figuratively and literally, by mid-century.
 
