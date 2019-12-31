 Skip to content
(Miami Herald) Do you have any Disney VHS tapes? Apparently there are some collectors in Florida that have paid big money for them
18
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tons
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes.

I'm gonna hold out for some appreciation on those yet. I gotta make up my Beanie Baby losses.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've got an 8mm film of Walt killing a cuban child and absorbing the life force like a highlander.
 
kabloink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Accent on the word "used." These big buck-fetching VHS tapes are unopened.
Those Disney VHS tapes watched over and over by the kids have little value.
 
drizzum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Millions of copies sold for $20, and only three examples of tapes selling for thousands. Yup, sounds legit.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How much do you suppose my factory copy of "The Three Caballeros" on Betamax is worth?

Fark user imageView Full Size

=Smidge=
/Yes that's mine and yes I also have the box
//Along with 100+ other old Disney films, mostly on Betamax
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: I've got an 8mm film of Walt killing a cuban child and absorbing the life force like a highlander.


It's well known that was the only way he could maintain an erection.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The resurgence of films from the '80s (embodied by series like 'Stranger Things') indicates a longing for simpler times: GenXers want to relive these days and Millennials want to experience them," eBay said in its study.

Gen X-er here. Why?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: OkieDookie: I've got an 8mm film of Walt killing a cuban child and absorbing the life force like a highlander.

It's well known that was the only way he could maintain an erection.


That explains the strange decapitation method.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes.

I'm gonna hold out for some appreciation on those yet. I gotta make up my Beanie Baby losses.


Going to be hard since the ex took a bunch of the good ones in the divorce.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a VHS of the Chris Rock classic CB4
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not surprised its the sealed ones bring inthe big bucks as they are going to be extremely rare to find.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some of this is a myth perpetuated by fraudulent eBay sales designed to drive up prices (and in some cases, likely to launder money).

I remember a few years back when the so-called "black diamond" Disney releases were supposedly fetching thousands of dollars apiece, with completed eBay sales to "prove" it. I have a whole box of them, some unopened, but nope. It was all a lie. No one was actually paying those prices, and the few completed sales at that price point you saw were almost assuredly fraudulent.

So while I'm sure there are crazy collectors paying huge sums for certain rare items -- there always are in any collecting circle -- I suspect a good chunk of what this article is based on does not come from legitimate sales. They specifically cite the black diamond releases, and no, no one was actually paying four or five figures from them. It was a myth manufactured by unscrupulous people.

If I (or Snopes) are wrong, I'd welcome firsthand evidence.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not exactly Disney...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Grandparents got me a vhs copy of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 25th anniversery edition. never opened it. Might still be somewhere around
 
L33t Squirrel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: "The resurgence of films from the '80s (embodied by series like 'Stranger Things') indicates a longing for simpler times: GenXers want to relive these days and Millennials want to experience them," eBay said in its study.

Gen X-er here. Why?


Same on both counts. Like, I still fondly remember some stuff growing up, but while it was good I don't feel the need to cling to it or relive it.
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These articles pop up all the time about how Disney VHS are worth big bucks then you go on eBay and see that nearly all Disney VHS sell for few bucks at most.

Like all things - sealed, low prints, and other rarities are what sell. Two areas that actually do decently for VHS are 70's and 80's B horror movies and old pro-wrestling. I use to be into both and spent a good amount of time buying and selling them around 2010-2013.

Some of the horror ones I'd sell use to go for up to maybe $250. Niche things like Microwave Massacre, etc. Back when rental stores were still around (and closing up shop) I could go in there and grab all the good horror and wrestling stuff.
 
gyruss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My mom was a huge fan of the Little Rascals. She paid a hundred bucks for a VHS box set of their short films back in 1990. Several of those shorts were left out of every Little Rascals/Our Gang collection since because they were racist or otherwise dangerous like kids using dynamite or grabbing electric wire, and now the original set is basically priceless. Too bad half the tapes went missing.
 
Report