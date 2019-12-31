 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Bad booze, municipal mistakes, holiday celebrations, and of course Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Dec. 21-28: Time For That @#$^ Song Again Edition   (fark.com) divider line
4
    More: Silly, Nancy Pelosi, Podcast, Fark Weird News Quiz, Login, Politics, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Hard Version of this week, final score  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 1:11 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the song. That silly song with lyrics that don't even make any sense because they were written by a guy who specialized in English-a-fying his weird Scottish speech patterns to make us able to read his funny accent. I'm talking of course about Robert Burns and Auld Lang Syne.

Google says the rough translation of Auld lang syne is "old long since", essentially "days gone by". But it's Scottish - a dialect so utterly weird that neither Google nor Apple nor Microsoft, the top technology companies in the world, can make heads or tails of it. Their speech recognition just gives up. Alexa has a little white flag that comes out the top, then she just orders some scotch and haggis for you and plays old bagpipe recordings. And if Scottish people complain, she doesn't understand anyway and they usually stop once the scotch gets there anyhow.

But separate from the silliness of the the main phrase being in an old dialect that probably historically caused at least a half-dozen wars and a score of blood feuds because no one could understand a damn thing the other person was on about, is it really the best song to start a new year? It's more like the song that should end an old one. Let's remember all of the friends and whatnots a bit until the ball drops, and then get to making new memories. It should be played before, not after midnight. After midnight needs Sinatra's "New York, New York" - nice and timeless, and always sounds better about 4 or 5 drinks in.

Last week's winners, as well as easiest/hardest are in the NotNewsletter.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
777
I couldn't get that at the casino!
 
Pinner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Auld Lang Syne

Never learned it. Never tried. Never will.

Cheers!
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report