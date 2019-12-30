 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Kansas Police Chief: Officer Fabricated Story About McDonald's Employee Writing 'F*cking Pig' on Coffee Cup   (mediaite.com) divider line
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And of course because this is a "personnel matter' he won't be identified and is free to go get another law enforcement job in the next county and do the same shiat again.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Whaaaat, nooo
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Taylor Mental: And of course because this is a "personnel matter' he won't be identified and is free to go get another law enforcement job in the next county and do the same shiat again.


I'm shocked he was fired. Most would get 3 weeks desk duty.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
it was apparently "meant to be a joke."

HAHA! Can't you people take a joke!?!?

/it wasn't a joke
//Schrödinger's douchebag
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's some pig.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Taylor Mental: And of course because this is a "personnel matter' he won't be identified and is free to go get another law enforcement job in the next county and do the same shiat again.


Which is why police departments should do better background checks to avoid hiring assholes like this guy.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be news if a Midwestern cop told a story that's actually true?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fusillade762: That's some pig.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it me, or does it seem like we are seeing a lot more examples of Munchausen's lately?
Every day, all these stories about people pretending bad things happened to them for attention.
Culture of victimhood, social media, terrible examples from society's "leaders" - there are a lot of contributing factors.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Taylor Mental: And of course because this is a "personnel matter' he won't be identified and is free to go get another law enforcement job in the next county and do the same shiat again.

Which is why police departments should do better background checks to avoid hiring assholes like this guy.


Assholes are what they want.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Seriously, cops are a fundamentally criminal organization.
 
dracos31
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Taylor Mental: And of course because this is a "personnel matter' he won't be identified and is free to go get another law enforcement job in the next county and do the same shiat again.

I'm shocked he was fired. Most would get 3 weeks desk duty.


He wasn't even fired, he resigned.
If they tried to fire him it would've ended up with a sweet severance package and an apology from the Chief.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The McDonald's looked at surveillance video and the owner said, "My McDonald's have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation."

This is corporate speak for "You're a gotdam liar, Chief".
 
freidog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, he ordered 'coffee, black,' so he probably just assumed he could frame it for whatever he wanted.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a funny "joke." The kind that causes people in an already-stressful working environment to turn on each other in suspicion and resentment.
I
sure that now that it's all been cleared up, the workers can un-say to each other whatever things they said when they were afraid they'd be blamed for something they didn't do.
 
groppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow what a knee slapper like when I planted drugs and Klan robes in a coworkers desk. Sure he lost his job and went to jail but I'm sure he will see the humor in it one day.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: What a funny "joke." The kind that causes people in an already-stressful working environment to turn on each other in suspicion and resentment.
I
sure that now that it's all been cleared up, the workers can un-say to each other whatever things they said when they were afraid they'd be blamed for something they didn't do.


Damn bro... you must work in some cutthroat shiat workplace.

At my job it would be "Did you do it?" "No" "Neither did I" "Damn".

At no point would it occur to me or my coworkers to turn on each other like some corporate version of "Lord of the Flies"
 
webron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Taylor Mental: And of course because this is a "personnel matter' he won't be identified and is free to go get another law enforcement job in the next county and do the same shiat again.

I'm shocked he was fired. Most would get 3 weeks desk duty.


He embarrassed the Cheif it's not like he just shot some unarmed black guy in the back.
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I get that he's an ass. And I get that he doesn't care if some kid doing things right loses his job, maybe even take pleasure in it. But I'll never understand how someone can reach adulthood, work for a police agency, presumably gather evidence and go to court...and not understand there are cameras everywhere. It doesn't only reflect badly on the cop, but the force as a whole that people weren't coming to supervisors and warning them that this guy is a farking idiot endangering them and the community by having responsibility.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kansas Police Chief: Officer Fabricated Story About McDonald's Employee Writing 'F*cking Pig' on Coffee Cup

...thus proving that the officer is, in fact, a 'F*cking Pig'.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What people will do to meet Sean Hannity is truly astounding!
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was waiting for this outcome the minute McDonalds released the "Not a chance, Pal" statement.

Glad the chief has removed the phrase "I stand by my officer" from his press releases.
 
