(NBC News)   What's the world coming to when an entire class of correctional officer cadets can't even give the Nazi salute in their graduation photo without being fired?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Byrd told investigators she was unaware of the "historical or racial implications of the gesture"

Even if that were true (which TFA points out it isn't) you should be fired for being dumber than dirt.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just so we all know, here is the complete list of occasions in which it is acceptable to give a Nazi salute:

1) You are an actor portraying a Nazi in a film, TV show or play and your script calls for you to use the salute.

That is the entire list.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why Kyle will forever remain missing.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, those who imagine themselves as the epitome of the "master race" are so stupid it's shocking they can master tying shoes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they aren't waving a white flag, "fire" is the order of the day, troops.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Byrd told investigators she was unaware of the "historical or racial implications of the gesture"

Short of debilitating head trauma at birth, this is simply not possible.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, this is a start. Next stop, the White HOUSE!!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, back to the third shift at 7-Eleven I guess. Guess they shouldn't have taken out those student loans either.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't get away with claiming this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bellamy​_​salute

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the fark is your chin, etc.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give the state of West Virginia props for investigating, recommending a mass firing, and the govnah for following through with said firings.  It's a start.

12/31/2019: I gave West Virginia props.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I'll give the state of West Virginia props for investigating, recommending a mass firing, and the govnah for following through with said firings.  It's a start.

12/31/2019: I gave West Virginia props.


Bound to happen once a decade or so. Though they did cut it close this time.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've stuck with the "OK" sign.
Easier to pull a Sgt. Shultz, "I know nothing!" in the aftermath.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just enroll at West Point.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: Welp, this is a start. Next stop, the White HOUSE!!


If by White House you mean Trump will hire them all.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Byrd told investigators she was unaware of the "historical or racial implications of the gesture"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just the hand that provides the distraction so that nobody sees you put the circle out under the belt line. They look up and then boom, you got em right where you want em. Basically a free punch. I can't believe anyone thought they were giving a nazi salute. The circle game is back and bigger than it ever was, baby!
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see several black power fists in there, a few queen waves, but there are definitely well practiced nazis in the group.

Smell a lawsuit on this one.
 
veale728
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SBinRR: I'll give the state of West Virginia props for investigating, recommending a mass firing, and the govnah for following through with said firings.  It's a start.

12/31/2019: I gave West Virginia props.

Bound to happen once a decade or so. Though they did cut it close this time.


Well, they sort of got props for electing Manchin. Then lost the props for Manchin being himself, so I guess it works out.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Just so we all know, here is the complete list of occasions in which it is acceptable to give a Nazi salute:

1) You are an actor portraying a Nazi in a film, TV show or play and your script calls for you to use the salute.

That is the entire list.


I smarted your comment, but I have to add the "Seinfeld" episode where he's talking about the Full Nazi salute and the one they would casually use around the office (Talking about doughnuts, etc).  I thought it was funny, and not culturally insensitive.

The whole staff at this academy needs to be fired or removed from a training roll at a minimum.

What this incident tells me is the staff and the individuals running this training program not only see no problem with this behavior, they condone it enough to release it in a class photo.

If this is acceptable at the training program, the entire program needs a toilet flush.

That the commissioner of this department didn't know this was going on at their training program tells me it was either condoned, or the leadership was too out of touch to know.

This is a huge problem, because theses new people are the ones who will be running your department 10-15 years down the line.  It's a level of cultural insensitivity that boggles the mind.

More firings, please....
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkQued: I see several black power fists in there, a few queen waves, but there are definitely well practiced nazis in the group.

Smell a lawsuit on this one.


Hello there authoritarian bootlick
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If they aren't waving a white flag, "fire" is the order of the day, troops.


Even then...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With the "HAIL BYRD!" quote at the top of the photo I first thought they were referencing the late Senator Robert "Sheets" Byrd.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was this the first class photo to do this?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkQued: I see several black power fists in there, a few queen waves, but there are definitely well practiced nazis in the group.

Smell a lawsuit on this one.


I suspect there is some nice fine print in their employment contract about bringing dishonor to the prison.  Will they get hired back while the lawsuit moves forward and who will pay the lawyers?  ACLU take this one?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: With the "HAIL BYRD!" quote at the top of the photo I first thought they were referencing the late Senator Robert "Sheets" Byrd.


Wondered how long it would take for this bit of stupidity to make a showing.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
did the follow-up tag go to get the papers, get the papers?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People always say they want diversity in their police hires.  I guess that doesn't extend to diversity of opinion.
 
LL316
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Colin Kaepernick is still out of work because he doesn't like people who do this.  God bless America.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Couldn't get away with claiming this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bellamy_​salute

[Fark user image 370x290]



Then on to Monte Carlo to play chemin de fer
I threw away the fortune I made transplanting hair
I put my last few francs down on a prostitute
Who took me up to her room to perform the flag salute

*   Zevon
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skozlaw: mrmopar5287: With the "HAIL BYRD!" quote at the top of the photo I first thought they were referencing the late Senator Robert "Sheets" Byrd.

Wondered how long it would take for this bit of stupidity to make a showing.


A combination of a police thread and racism.

We should get all the bestest trolls in here today.
 
Nothing But Net
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They could have gotten away with it by saying they were all asking to be excused to go to the restroom just as the picture was snapped.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: People always say they want diversity in their police hires.  I guess that doesn't extend to diversity of opinion.


I can never tell with this one. I think he might be serious
 
dracos31
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: RussianPotato: People always say they want diversity in their police hires.  I guess that doesn't extend to diversity of opinion.

I can never tell with this one. I think he might be serious


Honestly, does it matter if he's serious or not?
If he's serious, he's a piece of shiat.
If he's not serious, he's a piece of shiat and a liar.
Either way, he's a piece of shiat being rubbed in our collective faces.
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dracos31: Gubbo: RussianPotato: People always say they want diversity in their police hires.  I guess that doesn't extend to diversity of opinion.

I can never tell with this one. I think he might be serious

Honestly, does it matter if he's serious or not?
If he's serious, he's a piece of shiat.
If he's not serious, he's a piece of shiat and a liar.
Either way, he's a piece of shiat being rubbed in our collective faces.


No arguments from me on any of that.

Unfortunately I'm not the one that needs to be convinced
 
ajgeek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On NPR this morning, an interviewee said something along the lines of, "if she had just said that was inappropriate behavior, and not do do it again, we wouldn't be here".

Excuse me!? The salute happened. This is the ONLY place it should have ended up!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everyone always assumes racism. Maybe they all saw their friend Bob at the same time and were all like "Hi Bob!" and were all just lowering their arms when the photo was taken.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Everyone always assumes racism. Maybe they all saw their friend Bob at the same time and were all like "Hi Bob!" and were all just lowering their arms when the photo was taken.


I believe it it's traditional for the friend to be called Kyle
 
Smidge204
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Couldn't get away with claiming this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bellamy_​salute

[Fark user image 370x290]



Much like the swastika, red hats and the "OK" hand gesture, it's just another otherwise benign thing that overt evil has ruined for everyone else...
=Smidge=
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's the world coming to when an entire class of correctional officer candidates can't even give be caught giving the Nazi salute in their graduation photo without being fired.

/5 week course.  5 weeks and two days.
//better get a photo of your graduation or you'll forget
///probably better to forget
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: People always say they want diversity in their police hires.  I guess that doesn't extend to diversity of opinion.


Fark user imageView Full Size


How precious.  Mom and dad letting you use the computer, while the grownups set up the party for tonight?
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dracos31: Gubbo: RussianPotato: People always say they want diversity in their police hires.  I guess that doesn't extend to diversity of opinion.

I can never tell with this one. I think he might be serious

Honestly, does it matter if he's serious or not?
If he's serious, he's a piece of shiat.
If he's not serious, he's a piece of shiat and a liar.
Either way, he's a piece of shiat being rubbed in our collective faces.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why are their faces blurred and why do we not know the instructors full name?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dracos31: Gubbo: RussianPotato: People always say they want diversity in their police hires.  I guess that doesn't extend to diversity of opinion.

I can never tell with this one. I think he might be serious

Honestly, does it matter if he's serious or not?
If he's serious, he's a piece of shiat.
If he's not serious, he's a piece of shiat and a liar.
Either way, he's a piece of shiat being rubbed in our collective faces.

No arguments from me on any of that.

Unfortunately I'm not the one that needs to be convinced


This is a lot of hullabaloo over a dude named RussianPotato. Motherfarker must be in stitches right now.
/how is voddak formed?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Gubbo: dracos31: Gubbo: RussianPotato: People always say they want diversity in their police hires.  I guess that doesn't extend to diversity of opinion.

I can never tell with this one. I think he might be serious

Honestly, does it matter if he's serious or not?
If he's serious, he's a piece of shiat.
If he's not serious, he's a piece of shiat and a liar.
Either way, he's a piece of shiat being rubbed in our collective faces.

No arguments from me on any of that.

Unfortunately I'm not the one that needs to be convinced

This is a lot of hullabaloo over a dude named RussianPotato. Motherfarker must be in stitches right now.
/how is voddak formed?


No real hullabaloo. Just the standard reminder that we don't have trolls.
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Just so we all know, here is the complete list of occasions in which it is acceptable to give a Nazi salute:

1) You are an actor portraying a Nazi in a film, TV show or play and your script calls for you to use the salute.

That is the entire list.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Couldn't get away with claiming this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bellamy_​salute

[Fark user image image 370x290]


When I was a kid my dad told me about that salute and for the longest time I thought he was pulling my leg.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I kind of feel sorry for these folks who were all set to have a lifelong career in the exciting world of law enforcement and be able to look down on mall cops. On the other hand, fark them. They'll probably blame "the joos" for why they got fired.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: skozlaw: mrmopar5287: With the "HAIL BYRD!" quote at the top of the photo I first thought they were referencing the late Senator Robert "Sheets" Byrd.

Wondered how long it would take for this bit of stupidity to make a showing.

A combination of a police thread and racism.

We should get all the bestest trolls in here today.


They're cops so maybe we can work in guns.  And some of them probably ride bicycles and Harleys!
 
