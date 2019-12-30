 Skip to content
(MSN)   The Ford Mustang SSP: The Police car that put a temporary end to outrunning the cops in the 80s   (msn.com) divider line
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Seen several of these over the years. I can recall when Texas had these in use. Both manual and auto versions were made as i recall. They were quick cars for the time no doubt.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
SSP?

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: SSP?

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 634x900]


Heh, I had that Black Widow and the Laker Special.

And yeah, the Texas state troopers fielded a lot of those Mustangs.
They were pretty bad ass.
They patrolled I-35 from San Antonio to Dallas with a fierce determination.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't outrun the radio. I've never done anything that I would run from, but running seems just a way to have an interesting story in jail.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Can't outrun the radio. I've never done anything that I would run from, but running seems just a way to have an interesting story in jail.


I was on the back of a buddy's motorcycle when he sped past a campus cop once.  He decided rabbiting was the best idea and gave me a nanosecond after saying "Hold on" to let me get my grip.  He nearly left me on the pavement.  The cop caught us anyway but for some reason just issued a warning.

/csb
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they employed a mix of manual and automatic transmissions, with some agencies preferring the performance of the stick and others desiring that the driver's right hand be kept free.

Giggity.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cars don't get much more fun than the 8cyl Fox body Mustangs.
 
PunGent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: SSP?

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 634x900]


Aaaaand I'm right back in grade school. :)
 
Report