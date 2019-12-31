 Skip to content
(The Age (Melbourne)) 4000 people are currently sheltering on a beach as a fire apocalypse approaches. Everything in Australia wants to kill you
    Bushfire, Gippsland, East Gippsland  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kinda reminds me of a story from last year about Greece.  That one did not end well.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was taken at about 10 o'clock this morning
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They got all of the animals out of the Mogo zoo.

Natives not so lucky.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Australian beach party circa 2019

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Australians are just a bunch of criminals. Let them burn.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey New Zealand, you know that stink you're getting this NYE? Yeah, that's from us. Sorry cuz

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/Ben_Domensino/sta​t​us/1211878019406520320
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get out!  Get out of there!
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meh. Happens all the time. BSAB
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steerforth: [Fark user image image 850x637]

This was taken at about 10 o'clock this morning


damn that looks like a photoshop mask
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Question:  Does Australia have a policy of putting small brush fires out and not letting the tinder burn periodically?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sand Sharks
The thing from the 80's movie Blood Beach
Harry Freakstorm in a tiny speedo (What's Australian for Sasquatch Banana Hammock)
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Harry Harrison had dreams about a place like Australia.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


Not the remake I expected.....

Some asshole on one of my feeds had a "Global Warming? But it just snowed in my yard! L0L!!!" meme. Posted the continent on fire as a response.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Kinda reminds me of a story from last year about Greece.  That one did not end well.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.


Greece fires are notoriously hard to put out.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steerforth: They got all of the animals out of the Mogo zoo.

Natives not so lucky.


No, it's cool. Australia counts the natives as animals.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PunGent: fusillade762: Kinda reminds me of a story from last year about Greece.  That one did not end well.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.

Greece fires are notoriously hard to put out.


Happens when you try to fry Turkey.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Question:  Does Australia have a policy of putting small brush fires out and not letting the tinder burn periodically?


I don't really see the fires as a big problem.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Question:  Does Australia have a policy of putting small brush fires out and not letting the tinder burn periodically?


It's been 100-120 for weeks, that tends to turn any plant material into a tinder bomb.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks for the pics, Steerforth. This makes me sad--it's only the beginning of what we're doing to ourselves.

But time for a joke anyway: I don't think the beach is a good place either. I heard about that place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Question:  Does Australia have a policy of putting small brush fires out and not letting the tinder burn periodically?


I don't think Australia really *has* brush.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: RussianPotato: Question:  Does Australia have a policy of putting small brush fires out and not letting the tinder burn periodically?

It's been 100-120 for weeks, that tends to turn any plant material into a tinder bomb.


It was 120 one day a few months ago, and we persevered. So will Australia. Not a biggie. I'm going to buy some Baby Yoda merch, and maybe that will help.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
An entire continent is on fire and people still pretend we haven't affected our environment by dumping obscene amounts of carbon into our atmosphere.

Too late.
 
