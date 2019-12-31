 Skip to content
(WATE Knoxville)   Bear found walking around University of Tennessee campus, immediately told he is in the wrong conference and at the wrong school   (wate.com) divider line
5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sure looks tame. Give him some snacks.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they black bears?


ebrcgtryq1-flywheel.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


Oh.  Tennessee.  Yeah, they were DEFINITELY at the wrong school.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They almost achieved campus diversity.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: He sure looks tame. Give him some snacks.


You mean like a picanic basket?
 
