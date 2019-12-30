 Skip to content
(KTSM)   School bus hall of fame driver with 57 years of time in the big yellow finally closed the door and parked it for the last time   (ktsm.com) divider line
greggerm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, there is a Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame.

Wishing you no traffic and kids that stay seated forever more, Mr. Brooks.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI: The street leading to the bus depot for Desoto TX is named Crankshaft Dr.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thosw: FYI: The street leading to the bus depot for Desoto TX is named Crankshaft Dr.


Well, if by sheer happenstance I ever find myself in Desoto, TX, and somehow in need to make my way to the bus depot, my task has just become easier.

Knowing the cosmic gag-reel that is my life, I know that somehow will end up near by, and will travel there to test your directions.

So congrats, you've also cursed me to end up in Desoto. Just like the time I drove all the way to Groesbeck because of Joe Don Baker.
 
