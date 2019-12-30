 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Family follows GPS until they get stuck and stranded in a snowy ditch in the most off-road of all vehicles, a minivan. Fark: the "road" they were on was a snowmobile trail   (wmur.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There have always been stupid people and there always will be stupid people.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"We saw a sign that the road is not maintained for winter," he said, "but we didn't see anything that says, 'No vehicles allowed.'"

jrlburke.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought this was a repeat but it's not. Both happened Saturday, too.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Officials say there was no cell service so the driver used his van's roadside assistance feature to call for a tow truck. The towing company took several hours to locate the vehicle, which was 2.4 miles up the trail. It took specialized equipment to access the trail and pull the van out.

I thought Onstar is cell service.
 
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Officials say there was no cell service so the driver used his van's roadside assistance feature to call for a tow truck. The towing company took several hours to locate the vehicle, which was 2.4 miles up the trail. It took specialized equipment to access the trail and pull the van out.

I thought Onstar is cell service.


Onstar is on verizon from what i read. The family may have not been using verizon
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Again?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: Again?


Nope. Two different families, two different states. Kind of amazing, stupidity is.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Again? Or repeat
 
tokyogirl79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my old GPS system. I used to joke that it had a drug problem and a life insurance policy on me, as it would often go out of its way to send me through bad neighborhoods and to dangerous locations. One time it tried to get me to drive on a maintenance road that ran parallel to some train tracks.

The big difference here is that I was smart enough to know not to drive onto the road clearly not meant to be used by regular traffic. I eventually replaced this with phone GPS that has largely worked great.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tokyogirl79: Reminds me of my old GPS system. I used to joke that it had a drug problem and a life insurance policy on me, as it would often go out of its way to send me through bad neighborhoods and to dangerous locations. One time it tried to get me to drive on a maintenance road that ran parallel to some train tracks.

The big difference here is that I was smart enough to know not to drive onto the road clearly not meant to be used by regular traffic. I eventually replaced this with phone GPS that has largely worked great.


Yeah, this was probably some shiat OEM GPS unit with maps that hadn't been updated since it rolled off the production line. Google Maps tends to get updated on road closures almost in real time.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had the same thought yesterday - what would possess you to try to drive a minivan on an unplowed road?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

starsrift: I had the same thought yesterday - what would possess you to try to drive a minivan on an unplowed road?


The GPS told them to.

I mean, why would the GPS say to do that if it wasn't safe?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least it was New Hampshire and not somewhere more remote
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: starsrift: I had the same thought yesterday - what would possess you to try to drive a minivan on an unplowed road?

The GPS told them to.

I mean, why would the GPS say to do that if it wasn't safe?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://abcnews.go.com/US/family-spen​d​s-freezing-night-car-gps-directions-le​ave/story?id=44137192

https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2009/​1​2/couple_stranded_3_days_in_east.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_K​i​m

It's not as if we had any forewarning.
 
