(Army Times)   Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Hopper, a 34-year-old Alabama native, was granted the waiver following a lengthy review process that concluded with the Army's acknowledgement of his sincerity as a heathen   (armytimes.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
EOD?! I don't give a duck if he wants a beard pink hair and wear panties on his head. Those guys are nuts. Let them do whatever they want.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pagan? What if he demands goat leggings?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I spent several days working with EOD once

/Them boys ain't right
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Funnily enough, the British military in the Victorian era were required to grow beards - officers could get away with just a mustache, but the enlisted were forbidden to shave.  The complete 180 just goes to show how important gas masks were in the mid-to-late 1910s
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So...legit pagan, or white supremacist?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as when you die in a gas attack because your mask doesn't fit, your warrior relatives don't demand compensation from the military, it's all good.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PunGent: So...legit pagan, or white supremacist?


All the pagans I ever met felt a little racist
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
{what's that above his jump wing?...zooms in...oh}

Yeah, he's EOD, they got their own rules...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As long as when you die in a gas attack because your mask doesn't fit, your warrior relatives don't demand compensation from the military, it's all good.


I'm not sure I understand how one has anything to do with the other
 
ubermensch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gyrfalcon: As long as when you die in a gas attack because your mask doesn't fit, your warrior relatives don't demand compensation from the military, it's all good.

I'm not sure I understand how one has anything to do with the other


Beards hinder gas mask seals
 
