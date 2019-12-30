 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   He stabs you, you splatter him. It's the SUV way   (kstp.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't bring myself to feel much sadness at the fate of the stabber.

If the stabbee had used a gun instead of an SUV it would be self-defense, I guess.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda baked him a lutefisk casserole instead. Nice
 
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

knobmaker: I can't bring myself to feel much sadness at the fate of the stabber.

If the stabbee had used a gun instead of an SUV it would be self-defense, I guess.


It is only self defense if your life is in imminent danger. If the dude has a knife and you are inside an SUV your life is no longer in imminent danger.
 
BummerDuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I approve of this outcome. It's a simple rule, don't stab people.

/Hope I am in that jury pool.
//Not guilty.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

knobmaker: I can't bring myself to feel much sadness at the fate of the stabber.

If the stabbee had used a gun instead of an SUV it would be self-defense, I guess.


Nope.

The point where self defense was no longer an excuse was the point where the act no longer involved defending himself.  Which is to say after the guy who did the stabbing ran away and the guy who'd been stabbed was safely in his car with a friend.

If someone stabs you and you wander off, get in a vehicle, are definitively safe from further attack... then you pull a gun out of the glove compartment, get back out of the car, chase down the guy that stabbed you, and shoot them to death, that would in fact also be murder.

// I get that this guy was thinking that the cops weren't going to do shiat about this, and even agree that he was probably correct, but vigilante murders are illegal for a reason, man.
 
