 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Car develops windmill cancer   (thehill.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, New York City, State Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, wind turbine, state Sen. Jamaal Bailey, city's Department, Department of Buildings spokesperson, monopole wind turbine, Congressional leaders  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2019 at 1:51 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ringo48
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
An interesting turn in the fight against emissions
 
crinz83
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
so the conservative asks,'was anybody in the car?' the liberal asks, 'was anybody in the windmill?'
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are the birds okay?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was the car's license plate RGLDBRG and did a tire pop off, roll down the street, and clobber a jogger?
 
flondrix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A monopole wind turbine crumbled on Monday,

Damn, I have not been keeping up with advancements in the technology.
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boy that's a new one in the Bronx,!!!!!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report