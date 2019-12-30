 Skip to content
The Roaring Twenties: Electric boogaloo ...The similarities are all there for the millennials in the next decade   (mustreadalaska.com)
    Communism, Capitalism, Cultural generations, Strauss and Howe, Silent Generation, World War II, Generation, Generation Y  
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have an app with an onion my belt, which is the fashion of the current time.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennial grandparents.

Sure, it's biologically possible. No doubt. But they repeat that a few times during TFA that 40 year olds are becoming grandparents, like it's the norm for a 40 year old to be a grandparent.

Then again, this is "Must Read Alaska", and most of what I know of Alaska comes from the Palin's, so . . .
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Millennials are in charge...

If this is true, we are so farked...
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm betting kids born around now will be noted for being dysfunctionally digital. As in being incapable of doing things without some screen around them. I'm already having trouble with kids who can hardly speak because they do all their communication over chat programs.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I read most of that as praise for Trump -- the worst president we have had in ages. Someone is full of shiat.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby, your trump propaganda sucks.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From the article

"unions hitched their wagons to communism" Da Fuq?

"America has yet to see the end of the current Trump economic expansion. It could go another five years, or it could come to a screeching halt in November, 2020"  It all depends on one guy, with out dear leader our totalitarian system will crumble....

Why is this on the main tab and not the pol tab?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I couldn't read all of that. What utter garbage.
 
MacWizard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, the 1920s ended with the stock market crash and the onset of the Great Depression. So if the similarities are really there, it doesn't end well.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know, that would be a lot more belivable if they had any actual citations, sources, or weren't secretly a pro-Trump blog masquerading as intelligent discourse.

/and that publication would gain a lot more credibility if they marked their opinion peices as such
 
