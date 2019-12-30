 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Michiganders, New Hampshireites and Alaskans must prefer to drink at home   (alcohol.org) divider line
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This seems OK
This doesn't look right for a work night
Mister Peejay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I prefer to be by myself.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Artwork drinks? Sorry, that's as far as I got before the popup asking if I needed to talk to someone reminded me I need to refresh this drink
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have gone out for drinks maybe 5 times in my 25 year career.   It is a bad idea if you are in charge of others to be drinking around them and a bad idea to go out drinking with your boss.  Especially if alcohol is a truth serum to you.
 
Report