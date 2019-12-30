 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   7-11 franchisee in trouble for not being 24/7   (nytimes.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're open 24 hours -- just not in a row.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could offer more money to bring in more workers due to the labor shortage

No, that makes too much sense
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Corporate should insist that there be no locks on the doors.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Corporate should insist that there be no locks on the doors.


That's...pretty ingenious, actually
 
zpaul
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He signed up for the job.  Sorry bro.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bingethinker: They're open 24 hours -- just not in a row.


Steven Wright ? Right?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're not 7/11/365!
 
Mokmo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So nowadays how does one go around their paywall ? 
anyways read on it on the Japan Times site. 
7/11 Holdings announced the closure of a thousand outlets in Japan last october. This guy might be profitable, but gets too many complaints ?
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 390x273]


I'm convinced someone in the 7-Eleven marketing department is a Farker trying to sneak shiat by their corporate masters.

Don't forget that Domo-Kun was the 7-Eleven mascot for about 30 days back in 2002 or thereabouts...I still have the tee-shirt.  (Damn right I snapped one up the instant I saw it... knew it wouldn't last.)

https://www.fark.com/comments/4672536​/​Domo-announced-as-new-mascot-of-7-Elev​en-Every-time-you-finish-a-Slurpee-God​-kills-a-kitten
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
7-11 in Japan may as well be a U.S. Embassy Express.  Their ATMs take U.S. bank cards and they sell Jim Beam.
 
zpaul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
7-11. Doesn't even add up to 24 hours.  Why aren't they 7-7
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sad. I can remember when being open from 7 am  to 11 pm was a novel idea.

/or was it 7 days a week til 11?
/I've forgotten.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For years after first opening up, the 7-11's had a bit of a problem in who would staff the 11-7 shift at night. So, they usually selected a girl or woman to run it. By the early 70's it became a thing for gangstaz to hold up the places, because, like the McDonald's/Burger King war, they were spreading through towns. Meaning cops had a lot of other places to take breaks at.

Then they started raping the young, cute girls when they held them up. 7-11 had to be FORCED to put two people on at night, with one preferably being a man. That cut down the robberies and rapes pretty quickly.

The 7-11s in the US have diminished over the years. There's been a lot of stores sold and refurbished, some mainly for the Hispanic version called a 'Bodega'. Bodega's rarely stayed open 24/7. I suspect that the 24/7 hours which were unique and cool in the 70's, became hard and commonplace by the 90's. Not to mention scum started hanging about the places day and night and they became a favorite target for drunk fights after closing time and robberies.

With the amount of stores in Japan, they're running into the big box store problems we have in the US. Too many stores eventually over saturate the market and the profits start to diminish. Plus there's that nasty birth thing. Japanese men don't seem interested in sex, but then again, you take a willing job slave who works 10 to 12 hours a day, often sleeps at his desk and is loyal to his company 7 days a week, and we might have come to the root of the problem here.

Back in the late 70's and early 80's, convenience stores started putting their employees behind armored glass and enabling them to lock the doors. They had to do that because robberies increased, and the laws for robberies with a weapon, even if no one got hurt, had time limits. Three times and you went away for life.

So the thieves started killing everyone in the stores. Especially the counter person. Then, in the squabble over gun laws, people in many of the stores got permits to carry to protect themselves and customers in the stores.

I stopped visiting the 7-11 ages ago. The products were just too costly.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: I'm sad. I can remember when being open from 7 am  to 11 pm was a novel idea.

/or was it 7 days a week til 11?
/I've forgotten.


7-Eleven's First Television Commercial
Youtube 1LZ3xW_Ja2Y

It's pretty bad, but wait for the jingle.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cman: He could offer more money to bring in more workers due to the labor shortage

No, that makes too much sense



I'd be amazed if he is allowed to do so.
I'd be pretty sure he is obligated to maintain a min/max rate of labor hour costs.

And if he could a just thrown another employee or two on the pile and divide the hours up between them all so they can have some time off. Without then having too few work hours for everyone to pay their own bills, while also being under corporate's max labor costs.

He'd a probably just done it already.

I'd say this looks less like one fool's problem to solve personally, and more a cultural divide.
Corporate profits vs. Human quality of life.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bingethinker: They're open 24 hours -- just not in a row.


Fark user imageView Full Size


sees what you did there.
 
