JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not up to the task.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just doesn't read the way the world is going.

I'd love someone to ask a Republican if they'd have a Democrat running mate, but, appealing to the whole country is something that only Democrats (and even then only older Democrats) are supposed to care about.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FARK!!?

Who asked Fat Nixon if he would dump Pence for a democrat?  FARK YOU MSN/CNN the premise of your article is SH*T!!  Why is it the premise of all this bullsh*t is that DEMOCRATS have to change their behavior?  FARK YOU!!  Corrupt sh*tty republicans are NEVER asked these ridiculous questions.

Say that dumb, decrepit old geezer chooses a republican.

In 2 years, republicans take the house impeach Biden and Boom!  Fark you ACTUAL democrats.

FARKING NEWS MEDIA IS TOTAL SH*T!  If you ever see an actual reporter, PUNCH THEM IN THE FACE!!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that worked out really well for Al Gore.

And yes, I realize Lieberman wasn't a republican, but he was, and remains, an anti-democrat.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants republican light. Not Democrats, not Republicans, nobody.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only Republican who would be good is the ghost of Thaddeus Stevens.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and you can now write off Joe Biden. Damned shame - he did good work while working with Obama, but, damn, we just can't take the risk of these bullshiat "centrists."
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my farking god are you SERIOUS?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YoureNotHelping.jpg
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he say this from his Trans Am?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody wants republican light. Not Democrats, not Republicans, nobody.


I'll take him over Trump.

I realize that is a very, very low bar.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden's just hinting that his campaign is trying to reanimate Teddy Roosevelt, right?
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably heard VP.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In today's world, you have to wonder if this woman (questioner) is a plant.  You also have to wonder if this candidate (Biden) is also a plant (a fern?).
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biden gave an answer you didn't like, and the fault lies with the person who asked the question?
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love it.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also, he was asked by a woman at a campaign event, not a reporter. So I guess you can go punch her in the face, internet tough guy.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good ol' Joe, the gift that keeps on giving.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused. Why is this a bad thing?
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bi-partisan did not work out for John Addams nor Abraham Lincoln.

In Addams place VP was second runner up: Which was Jefferson, but then there wasn't really two parties at the time. Jefferson undermined Addams at every turn.

Lincoln picked Andrew Johnson, a Southerner, who remained loyal to the Union, while remaining loyal to the Southern Status Quo.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would be better off with a far lefty. But I think his response is just off the cuff and I doubt he'll think about it again let alone pick a registered republican as a running mate if he gets the nod.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plus, wasn't that when the second place winner in the election became VP? If I remember my history, they didn't pick a VP while running.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whoops. Yeah you said that. Sorry, a little out of sorts today.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden is trying to court Never Trumpers because his support among progressive wing of the Democratic party is lukewarm at best.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*whispers in National Geographic voice* And here we see the native democrat in its  habitat removing its own spine.  Fascinating.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise ,Surprise, Surprise!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this really was said, then R.I.P. Biden's campaign
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh Joe literally every single person left willing to identify themselves as (R) is a racist traitor who is cool with selling the country out to Russia and overt sexism amongst other things.  If you're considering one of them as a running mate that fails my litmus test. No thanks.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe dump will choose Biden for a running mate? Could happen.
 
MHudson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would I consider it? Sure but I can't think of any."

Not quite the provocative statement implies but eh
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh my farking god are you SERIOUS?


*narrator* he wasn't serious, but it still ended his presidential hopes.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Biden's mouth is gonna torpedo his campaign, I wish it would hurry up and happen so there's enough time to re-engage his most adamant supporters.  We don't need them sitting out this election.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As a point of clarification, which you likely know, that was only true for Adams. They fixed that after that debacle. Lincoln chose Johnson to create a unity ticket.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a better compromise
AOC and Jeb Bush 2020.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Biden names a Republican as his running mate, that's bad.

If he says that he won't rule it out without showing any sign that he's actually considering it, who cares?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What does happen if you run an ineligible candidate?
 
QuesoDelicioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the candidate of paleo-dems and republican refugees. This is music to their ears.
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, if you're going to run a Republican against a Republican, you'll elect a Republican.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...and you can now write off Joe Biden. Damned shame - he did good work while working with Obama, but, damn, we just can't take the risk of these bullshiat "centrists."


Yeah but the guy doesn't know how to keep his hands to himself
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Suddenly applicable?

/Hail to the chief he's the chief and he needs hailing
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Time and time again, the Republican politicians have demonstrated that they have no interest in governing this country or even serving their own voters. My choice as the Democratic nominee for President would be a Democratic Vice President."

There you go Centrist Joe. But hey, "I'm old and could easily have an 'accident' or be impeached just for knowing Obama and I only want one term and what we really need right now are more Republicans" works well too, I suppose.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He would be better off with a far lefty. But I think his response is just off the cuff and I doubt he'll think about it again let alone pick a registered republican as a running mate if he gets the nod.


Of course it's not on the table. He's playing the part of the moderate, the uniter, the healer of the country, so his answer is just molded to that role.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explain
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Anyone but a progressive, right dnc?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Oh yes, that's right. Because Adams and Jefferson hated each other so much  they did away with that.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AOC isn't eligible. She is too young for 2020.

/do you even jr high school civics bro?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AOC isn't eligible to run for President until the 2024 elections.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

That's what I think. Plus, he's so old he has a tendency to forget a lot of stuff he's said and done. Lol
 
