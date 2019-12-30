 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Kissmobile to quit touring   (abc27.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well...

...bye.
 
Farkspeare [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Foiled again.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gene Simmons's tongue inconsolable.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I guess everyone else also thought this was some merchandizing scheme cooked up by Gene Simmons to squeeze every nickel out of his fan base.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea they had one.  First thing that came to mind before I looked at pictures was, "did the poop emoji kill it?"
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more riding the Hershey Highway...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB time

I was standing in my living room one day, gazing out the window and talking to a friend on the phone. For reasons I cannot remember, the topic was the Oscar Meijer Wienermobile. We were chatting along when a vehicle comes around the corner in front of my place. It was the Hersheys Kissmobile. It turned the corner and motored away down my residential street.

/ CSB
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Oscar Meijer Wienermobile


Meijer wiener, Mayer wiener, whatever.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the Kissmobile should do one last tour with the Wienermobile and call it the "Kiss My Wiener Goodbye Tour"
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
First I ever heard of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yet another thing PC culture is taken away from
 
janzee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hear Biden is thinking abt using it in the campaign trail.
 
Mukster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn those millennials!!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone should paint the top of the wienermobile red to implicate ketchup then drive through the streets of Chicago.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1997 is not an old vehicle. Many folks keep vehicles far older than that on the road. Their marketing folks must just not like them anymore for some reason.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: CSB time

I was standing in my living room one day, gazing out the window and talking to a friend on the phone. For reasons I cannot remember, the topic was the Oscar Meijer Wienermobile. We were chatting along when a vehicle comes around the corner in front of my place. It was the Hersheys Kissmobile. It turned the corner and motored away down my residential street.

/ CSB



My cousin drove the Weinermobile one summer as a college student in Madison.  I somehow found myself along for the ride one day and we stopped to give it a wash in one of those oversized bays that are perfect for vehicles of that nature.  Was like the Beatles and Elvis tour bus combined.  Awesome for an 11 year old.

/Just saw him last week and that's the first thing we talked about.  He knows that's his claim to fame and he is totally cool with it.

//As he should be.

///Three for the whistling earworm.
 
mdarius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
♪  You drive us wild, we'll give you diabe-tays! ♪
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Couldn't be bothered to include picture huh?

Journalism is hard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Couldn't be bothered to include picture huh?

Journalism is hard.


Journalism is difficult.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hershey's tastes like vomit.
 
