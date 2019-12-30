 Skip to content
"Any escalation risks Iraq becoming the battlefield for a proxy war between the US and Iran"
22
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has made worse the situation in israel, saudi arabia, yemen, iran, lebanon, syria, iraq and gaza thanks to his withdrawal from JCPOA just because Obama's name was on it.

Great job.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the Trump Tweet that makes it worse.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Maybe a 3rd war in Iraq will be Trump's legacy?
 
ruudbob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
MAGA...Thank God Almighty we have a president that is smartest ever to understand the intrinsic nature of the middle east.  He should send his son in law, best ever negotiator, to solve all these tiny little misunderstandings and issues. That would fix it.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Maybe a 3rd war in Iraq will be Trump's legacy?


well, they're not really 'wars' though, are they?

I mean, B-52s going up against, what?

I'd say they're more like,, outings
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oooo.....proxy wars are my favorite and we always do a great job at them and never ever turn the population against us....
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Iraq has been a proxy war between the US and Iran since GWB.
The morons from his admin thought they'd establish a beach head in Iraq to invade Iran...  and assumed that Tehran was just gonna sit there and hope we didn't notice them as their strategy and totally avoid provoking the US. The thing is that provoking us was risky but not as risky as letting us just establish bases across their border w/o any opposition and plan the regime change for their country. So they immediately began encouraging attacks against American forces within Iraq. This may seem pretty obvious and stupid for anyone to point out but keep in mind that the morons from the GWB admin had no plan to handle it.
 
janzee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trump blames impeachment in 3...2..1...
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A war would distract people from another rich give away.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know a way we could buy some goodwill in the middle-east.

Give W, Cheney and Rumsfeld to Iraqi militias and give Bibi/Kissinger to Hamas.
 
mdarius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To be fair, Iran and Iraq have historically hated each other with a murderous passion, only Trump could unify them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That entire region is just a kill box that attracts all the crazies to a place not the United States where we can blow them up.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was the mission.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mission accomplished.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

janzee: Trump blames impeachment in 3...2..1...


What impeachment?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: janzee: Trump blames impeachment in 3...2..1...

What impeachment?


Hillary's impeachment.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tinyarena: the voice of raisin: Maybe a 3rd war in Iraq will be Trump's legacy?

well, they're not really 'wars' though, are they?

I mean, B-52s going up against, what?

I'd say they're more like,, outings


Like a fox hunt perhaps. Great "sport".
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was 16 years ago.

How were Europe and Asia looking 16 years after Armistice Day?

Or after VE/VJ Day?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Maybe a 3rd war in Iraq will be Trump's legacy?


The Simpsons predict Iraq 3, The Search of The President's Head.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: That was 16 years ago.

How were Europe and Asia looking 16 years after Armistice Day?


At that point NATO had been up and running for more than a decade, and Japan was rebuilding after far worse devastation...so a damn sight better than Iraq on both counts.

Truman was smart enough to tell his professional military what to do, rather than how to do it, unlike Bush/Cheney.

Competence matters.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mdarius: To be fair, Iran and Iraq have historically hated each other with a murderous passion, only Trump could unify them.


Iraqi demographics and history aren't strong suits of yours, are they?
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mdarius: To be fair, Iran and Iraq have historically hated each other with a murderous passion, only Trump could unify them.


That was while the Shia minority held power in Iraq, now that the Shi'ite majority holds power, they're much closer.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump middle-east experience :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
