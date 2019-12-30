 Skip to content
(CNN)   So, the "good guy with a gun" who fatally shot the Texas church shooter was actually a firearms instructor and ex-deputy sheriff. You know, just like most folks   (cnn.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, this happened in a town called "White Settlement?"
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Wait, this happened in a town called "White Settlement?"


Yup, not too far from towns named, "Flower Mound" and "Farmer's Branch".
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he was actually qualified to carry and wield his firearm?

1 shot fired, 1 bad guy gone.  I'd say so.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: So, he was actually qualified to carry and wield his firearm?

1 shot fired, 1 bad guy gone.  I'd say so.


Yeah, but this story is being used by gun fellators to argue that everyone everywhere should be armed at all times.

But there's a reason that LEOs and soldiers get extensive training before they actually are sent out to do something with their guns.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Wait, this happened in a town called "White Settlement?"


It's usually just called Texas.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this doesn't count, subby?  Fake news, facts are what you say they are and all that.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You can pry my bump stocked rocket launcher from my cold, dead hand
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"IT IS THE LEGEND."
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So this doesn't count, subby?


I believe the point is, the NRA and its apologists like to claim that if everyone had a gun, we'd all be a lot safer and they're using this incident as proof of that hypothesis. However, most people aren't ex-sheriffs and firearms instructors. So the likelihood of an unstrained gun owner coolly taking down a mass shooter is MUCH lower than in this instance.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The best thing about this story is that the volunteer security officer did not miss.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jake_lex: elvisaintdead: So, he was actually qualified to carry and wield his firearm?

1 shot fired, 1 bad guy gone.  I'd say so.

Yeah, but this story is being used by gun fellators to argue that everyone everywhere should be armed at all times.

But there's a reason that LEOs and soldiers get extensive training before they actually are sent out to do something with their guns.


LOL
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Yes, this isn't news. They said they were volunteer security and had training not long after it happened.
Did subby pass out from breathlessness after typing that headline?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Thank God we don't  go to church.
 
ar393
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

jake_lex: But there's a reason that LEOs and soldiers get extensive training before they actually are sent out to do something with their guns.


and this is the guy that trains them....so hundreds of times more rounds fired than your regular cops. thus why he was calm, and hit his target.

my accuracy over 7 yards is meh at best after i sprint a bunch and do pushups before i fire....which means i need to practice a lot more.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Everybody knows that the solution to there being too many guns is for there to be more guns. By the way, it is a little known fact that you can substitute any other word for "guns" and it will be at least as logically sound.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stop it with that logic. You'll scare all the fright yokels away from the sales counter. We need them to buy some guns and sign up for our training class.
 
jbuist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jake_lex: But there's a reason that LEOs and soldiers get extensive training before they actually are sent out to do something with their guns.


... posted less than two weeks after LEOs used a UPS driver as a back stop.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Places that aren't safe without armed guards includes churches and this is promoted as an improvement
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

40 degree day: verybody knows that the solution to there being too many guns is for there to be more guns. By the way, it is a little known fact that you can substitute any other word for "guns" and it will be at least as logically sound.


Everybody knows that the solution to there being too many oranges is for there to be more oranges. By the way, it is a little known fact that you can substitute any other word for "oranges" and it will be at least as logically sound.

--------------------------------------​--------------------------------------​----------

So I went ahead and tested your theory.

You win. It sounds equally stupid with the substitute words.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jake_lex: elvisaintdead: So, he was actually qualified to carry and wield his firearm?

1 shot fired, 1 bad guy gone.  I'd say so.

Yeah, but this story is being used by gun fellators to argue that everyone everywhere should be armed at all times.

But there's a reason that LEOs and soldiers get extensive training before they actually are sent out to do something with their guns.


Considering all the crazy ass shootings the cops are doing lately, it might be true for some cities but I bet most of them dont have good training at all. I remember my uncle who was a cop shot his gun like once a month or maybe even once a year because he was forced to do it and he whined about it.

A lot of cops are like rednecks... they have a god complex, think they are rambo and shoot like mad men.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A qualified firearms instructor in Texas couldn't stop a shooter from killing 2 people dead and injuring one.

Can we stop pretending gun violence is stopped or solved by aiming another f*cking gun at a gun? "Good guy with a gun" has always just been a masturbatory fantasy meant to preserve guns.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why does it seem like subby is trying to make this sound like a bad thing?  Would subby rather more people were killed?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Jeebus Saves: So this doesn't count, subby?

I believe the point is, the NRA and its apologists like to claim that if everyone had a gun, we'd all be a lot safer and they're using this incident as proof of that hypothesis. However, most people aren't ex-sheriffs and firearms instructors. So the likelihood of an unstrained gun owner coolly taking down a mass shooter is MUCH lower than in this instance.


And they'll find a reason to discredit any person with a gun stopping any crime.  Do you think this is the first time someone with a gun stopped a person?  Of course it isn't, and in any past instances, the people for gun control find a reason to discount that fact.  It's not a hard game to understand.  The people for gun control will cry "fake news" and act like it didn't really happen to avoid talking about it.  No different than the NRA saying things like 100 million other gun owners didn't kill their families in their sleep last night bs.  Meanwhile, nothing actually gets done because everyone lives in their own little reality.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It really doesn't take any training to pull out a gun and shoot someone. Sure some practice at the range may help with accuracy but really, shooting a gun is pretty simple.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ar393: jake_lex: But there's a reason that LEOs and soldiers get extensive training before they actually are sent out to do something with their guns.

and this is the guy that trains them....so hundreds of times more rounds fired than your regular cops. thus why he was calm, and hit his target.

my accuracy over 7 yards is meh at best after i sprint a bunch and do pushups before i fire....which means i need to practice a lot more.


Sounds more like a physical conditioning.
 
LL316
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: So, he was actually qualified to carry and wield his firearm?

1 shot fired, 1 bad guy gone.  I'd say so.


Yes.  Someone with a lifetime's amount of training was qualified to handle a weapon.

That's the exception to the rule.
 
Shryke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Jeebus Saves: So this doesn't count, subby?

I believe the point is, the NRA and its apologists like to claim that if everyone had a gun, we'd all be a lot safer and they're using this incident as proof of that hypothesis. However, most people aren't ex-sheriffs and firearms instructors. So the likelihood of an unstrained gun owner coolly taking down a mass shooter is MUCH lower than in this instance.


You've supported your thesis perfectly*.

*With Fark-level lefty drivel. "Retired
police don't count" is a very poor argument.
 
phenn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: A qualified firearms instructor in Texas couldn't stop a shooter from killing 2 people dead and injuring one.

Can we stop pretending gun violence is stopped or solved by aiming another f*cking gun at a gun? "Good guy with a gun" has always just been a masturbatory fantasy meant to preserve guns.


Hey, Junior. If you are that frightened of firearms, I suggest you don't purchase one. Quite obviously, this event was anything but masturbatory. The tool worked as it was meant to .

What would you have done had you been in that church at that moment? Be grateful someone stopped the bloodshed is what I'd be.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: A qualified firearms instructor in Texas couldn't stop a shooter from killing 2 people dead and injuring one.

Can we stop pretending gun violence is stopped or solved by aiming another f*cking gun at a gun? "Good guy with a gun" has always just been a masturbatory fantasy meant to preserve guns.


We just need to find the volunteers to be the ones killed before the 'good guy with a gun' shows up?

I'm sure if it helps protect the 2nd Amendment we would have entire families signing up, right?
 
paulleah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So basically, the armed guard with a ton of training and his own school and firing range still was unable to stop a guy before he killed two other people.
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Why does it seem like subby is trying to make this sound like a bad thing?  Would subby rather more people were killed?


I think subby would have preferred no people were killed.  That's the difference between NRA types and the rest of us. This is the NRA type's dream scenario.  The rest of us prefer bad guys couldn't so easily get guns in the 1st place.
 
phenn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

paulleah: So basically, the armed guard with a ton of training and his own school and firing range still was unable to stop a guy before he killed two other people.


Would you prefer 30 people died? Honestly - the fark are you even talking about?????
 
LL316
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phenn: What would you have done had you been in that church at that moment? Be grateful someone stopped the bloodshed is what I'd be.


Grateful?  You'd be grateful that you just witnessed murder?  What kind of sociopath are you?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jake_lex: elvisaintdead: So, he was actually qualified to carry and wield his firearm?

1 shot fired, 1 bad guy gone.  I'd say so.

Yeah, but this story is being used by gun fellators to argue that everyone everywhere should be armed at all times.

But there's a reason that LEOs and soldiers get extensive training before they actually are sent out to do something with their guns.


Like shoot black guys?
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Wait, this happened in a town called "White Settlement?"


The story is the Native Americans gave them the name.

FlashHarry: Jeebus Saves: So this doesn't count, subby?

I believe the point is, the NRA and its apologists like to claim that if everyone had a gun, we'd all be a lot safer and they're using this incident as proof of that hypothesis. However, most people aren't ex-sheriffs and firearms instructors. So the likelihood of an unstrained gun owner coolly taking down a mass shooter is MUCH lower than in this instance.


Like anything else it all comes down to training; LEOs get paid to do it, have to qualify regularly and get a range and some ammunition to practice with. Most departments nowadays train for active shooter situations and partner with regional training centers so that even small agencies can get quality training.

Still, you get out of anything what you put into it. A LEO who applies themselves can be very proficient; one who just does the minimum will have middling results at best. A civilian who applies themselves can get the same level of training. But in fact most do not; the majority of CWP holders are probably poor shots under stress and would not have the ability to competently advance on and engage a target.

That being said, the original intent of CWPs was for individual self-defense as a last resort, not to tactically engage a gunman inside a crowded building. The reasoning of "a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun" as if everyone has some kind of duty to step in as a temporary deputy and stop a massacre is fairly recent line of reasoning. This seems to have been promulgated by the NRA as a new justification for their membership to use.

If it comes down to Civilian Charlie taking out an active shooter and everyone heading for the exits, I'm going to encourage people to run for the exits. An untrained shooter adding more bullets to the equation is probably just going to result in more people getting hit - and/or the CWP holder will essentially sacrifice themselves. It's very difficult to come out of an armed encounter with a suicidal gunman without getting shot.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somehow two people dead = GUNS WIN!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was apparent from the video. Proper stance, proper grip, single shot fired, and check the result before firing again.  Approach the downed target quickly but calmly.  Just textbook stuff.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lost in all the noise:  no one batted the proverbial eyelash when the perp brought a shotgun to church, because so many other people had handguns.

AND ... "The two victims killed by the gunman also were members of the church security team, "
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: A qualified firearms instructor in Texas couldn't stop a shooter from killing 2 people dead and injuring one.

Can we stop pretending gun violence is stopped or solved by aiming another f*cking gun at a gun? "Good guy with a gun" has always just been a masturbatory fantasy meant to preserve guns.


Guess you have not watched the video. The time it took for the guy to bring out the shotgun to shooting couldn't have been more than two seconds. And the second shot was right behind that. Immediately followed by the shooter being downed. The entire exchange lasted less than five seconds if I had to guess.
The first person shot thought for a brief second before pulling his gun. Unfortunately that hesitation cost him his life. Honestly don't think he had a chance either way as the shooter had the drop on him. But, you can see he gave pause and thought for a second. Which, might be what a 'normal' person would do vs the trained professional that ended up shooting him. There were no less than 5 armed church goers though. It could have been a lot, lot worse.
 
phenn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LL316: phenn: What would you have done had you been in that church at that moment? Be grateful someone stopped the bloodshed is what I'd be.

Grateful?  You'd be grateful that you just witnessed murder?  What kind of sociopath are you?


You are a special kind of moron.
 
ar393
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Sounds more like a physical conditioning.


I didn't say what else I needed to practice. At 40, I am not in the shape I was when I was a college athlete. Go figure.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It really doesn't take any training to pull out a gun and shoot someone. Sure some practice at the range may help with accuracy but really, shooting a gun is pretty simple.


That may be the dumbest farking thing I've read on the internet all week.
 
RedT
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does anyone else find it interesting .. ok, just plain strange, that this church found it necessary to have five armed security personnel on guard during a church service?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LL316: GanjSmokr: Why does it seem like subby is trying to make this sound like a bad thing?  Would subby rather more people were killed?

I think subby would have preferred no people were killed.  That's the difference between NRA types and the rest of us. This is the NRA type's dream scenario.  The rest of us prefer bad guys couldn't so easily get guns in the 1st place.


I'm with you and those non-NRA types you refer to - I'd prefer that nobody was killed as well.

However, I'm happy that someone was there to stop a psycho from killing more than he did.  Subby doesn't necessarily sound that way to me.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: the NRA and its apologists like to claim that if everyone had a gun, we'd all be a lot safer


Classic protection racket.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wildbill0712: bluejeansonfire: A qualified firearms instructor in Texas couldn't stop a shooter from killing 2 people dead and injuring one.

Can we stop pretending gun violence is stopped or solved by aiming another f*cking gun at a gun? "Good guy with a gun" has always just been a masturbatory fantasy meant to preserve guns.

Guess you have not watched the video. The time it took for the guy to bring out the shotgun to shooting couldn't have been more than two seconds. And the second shot was right behind that. Immediately followed by the shooter being downed. The entire exchange lasted less than five seconds if I had to guess.
The first person shot thought for a brief second before pulling his gun. Unfortunately that hesitation cost him his life. Honestly don't think he had a chance either way as the shooter had the drop on him. But, you can see he gave pause and thought for a second. Which, might be what a 'normal' person would do vs the trained professional that ended up shooting him. There were no less than 5 armed church goers though. It could have been a lot, lot worse.


i guess trying to prevent the asshole from getting that shotgun in the first place is too much to ask.
 
zpaul
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Like the firearms instructors that are always being made fun of on fark ?   Just imagine if someone who knew what they were doing had the gun.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everyone else in the congregation: "We knew that we didn't need to shoot him, as Jack would take care of it."
 
Woot_Gawds
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jake_lex: elvisaintdead: So, he was actually qualified to carry and wield his firearm?

1 shot fired, 1 bad guy gone.  I'd say so.

Yeah, but this story is being used by gun fellators to argue that everyone everywhere should be armed at all times.

But there's a reason that LEOs and soldiers get extensive training before they actually are sent out to do something with their guns.


Citation needed... you  farking moron... stop trying to fit in on fark... it's not going to get you laid.

/ not a gun owner
//never fired one
/// you twits on here
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RedT: Does anyone else find it interesting .. ok, just plain strange, that this church found it necessary to have five armed security personnel on guard during a church service?


In Texas? I'm a little surprised Jesus wasn't armed.
 
