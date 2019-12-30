 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Ford creates noise-canceling kennel to protect your good boy from fireworks and thunderstorms. Welcome to a calm New Year edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (bolde.com) divider line
21
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some of my house slugs this morning


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Puppers thread!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A better choice is expose your puppy to gunfire and other loud noise during training. I can vacuum around my dogs and gunfire just gets them excited to search for something outside.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Luckily my dog doesn't care about fireworks (unless they wake him, up then he is annoyed at being woken up). However, other people don't know this about him.

I shall use him as an excuse to get out of a god awful $100 per person New Years Eve party that I'm being peer pressured into attending.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Conversely, fireworks are illegal in this little city, which saves a lot of grief.

Oddly, though, I've b*tched about fireworks waking my infant daughter back in the day and was met with "ugh. It's New Years live a little you joyless asshole," where as someone complains about fireworks freaking out their dog and it's all "omg your poor fur baby you should call the cops on the fireworks people this is a travesty!" Kind of f*cked up.

That's all I got. Thank you for coming to my CSBTalk.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Reading, reading, reading down...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm going to be that guy. Does it work both ways so I don't have to listen to your dogs barking?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sure, sweetie! Keep telling me about all the things happening on The Bachelor this season. I'm just going to crawl into this kennel  with the dogs for a bit.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Does it come in size "horse"
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just...for the record...this is a good idea and that website suuuuucks.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
All I can say is....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
He turned 11 in September and spends more time lying around the house.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

And doing a wonderful job of it too :-)
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

BARK!
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

that is evil!
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Welp, waiting for the ordnance demonstration and second amendment flexing to commence.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

getting closer to that time
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Since its New Year eve, should this not have been full greened earlier?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Gee, where everybody go!
 
