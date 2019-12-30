 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   How NOT to install a trigger lock on a gun. FARK: while drinking and smoking pot   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, with feeling:  Don't point your farking gun at anything you don't intent to kill!

Though perhaps more importantly, stay way the fark away from guns if you've been drinking and/or toking.

Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Once again, with feeling:  Don't point your farking gun at anything you don't intent to kill!

Though perhaps more importantly, stay way the fark away from guns if you've been drinking and/or toking.

Not to mention WTF was it loaded?

Trigger locks are basically garbage to make people who understand nothing about guns stop complaining to their elected representatives. They don't actually solve anything.

DEF CON 19 - Deviant Ollam - Safe to Armed in Seconds
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Once again, with feeling:  Don't point your farking gun at anything you don't intent to kill!

Though perhaps more importantly, stay way the fark away from guns if you've been drinking and/or toking.

I learned that lesson years ago except with a jet ski.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Throw away the key
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Not to mention WTF was it loaded?


nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's WHEN not to install a trigger lock, Subby. Thanks to you, I never learned that "with a blowtorch" was bad.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Must be one of 'em...wattchumacallems..AH, RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only...
 
zpaul
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good time to hide your gun in your car with your knives.  Lock the keys in it
 
neapoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You aren't the boss of me subby!
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HA!
So much for all you librats who cry "Pot is harmless!".
Hold me beer whilst I call my state rep and demand he ban the evil weed.
GAGA....I mean
MAGA!
 
Vern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah... you're supposed to unload the gun before putting a trigger lock on it; the point is to render a gun inert and unable to be loaded or fired. I mean, yes, you can keep a firearm loaded and cocked and put a trigger lock on it so that you can't pull the trigger, but if you're competent enough to be concerned, you would unload the firearm as well. And you're not supposed to handle a firearm while drunk and high.

Cable lock would be the better solution, go through the magazine well and the ejection port so you literally can't chamber a round. But what do I know? I've never accidentally or intentionally shot someone.

Seems like 90% of gun owners are trying to make the other 10% look bad.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also, weed is still illegal federally, which makes you a "prohibited person" under the Gun Control Act of 1968 if you use it even if it's legal in your state.  This is per a BATFE opinion letter that came out a few years ago.

Some states have been yanking carry licenses of individuals who have MMJ cards.

Of course, if you're dosed to the gills on legally prescribed opioid pain killers, benzodiazepines, SSRIs, or other modd- or perception-altering medications, feel free to carry (pardon the expression) on, at least as far as the law is concerned.

/really, mind-altering substances, legal or not, and guns are bad when mixed, mmmmkay?
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Missouri, the showot me, state.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Firearm responsibility = if you are not about the be shooting that gun right now, it is NOT LOADED.
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Editor: Your article is too short, add at least another 50-75 words so we can fit in another ad.

TFA: " A television remote is a handheld device, typically powered by AAA or AA batteries, that can control a television remotely. A television remote affords television viewers the luxury of remaining seated while performing functions including changing channels and lowering the volume.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she was trying to watch a specific program, such as "Dancing With The Stars" or "The Andy Griffith Show," or whether she wished to browse what currently was on, a practice known as "flipping through the channels." "
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Must be one of 'em...wattchumacallems..AH, RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER!


No, it is the exact opposite of that. The responsible gun owners are the tens of millions who manage not to have fatal accidents because they are being responsible.
 
Report