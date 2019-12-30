 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   Study finds half of Americans had the best sex of their lives in 2019, apparently the other half is made up almost entirely of Farkers   (studyfinds.org) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Trump f*cked half of us every single day, so it makes sense.

DRINK!
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I might have had great sex but my wife didn't.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are we talking about that time behind the dumpster at Denny's in March with an empty box of Mueslix and a copy of Rodeo Clown monthly? Mind blowing.  Just incredible
 
desertgeek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Actually, the other half are probably women.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Well, Trump f*cked half of us every single day, so it makes sense.

DRINK!


Is that what you call the best sex?  It would explain a few things.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I might have had great sex but my wife didn't.


Oh no. Trust me. She did.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
o/

Go on. Guess which half.
 
Usernate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This study brought to you by PureRomance.com. For when you want to reminisce about that time you got laid by a hooker in 2018. Pure Romance dot com.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Study finds that people think the last sex they had was the best sex of their lives.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Incellconceivable!
 
mchaboud
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: Are we talking about that time behind the dumpster at Denny's in March with an empty box of Mueslix and a copy of Rodeo Clown monthly? Mind blowing.  Just incredible


That was you?!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Animatronik: lindalouwho: Well, Trump f*cked half of us every single day, so it makes sense.

DRINK!

Is that what you call the best sex?  It would explain a few things.


Ha! Ya smartass.
Yeah, that's quantity over quality, I digress.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My sex life was pretty mediocre until mid-August, when I broke my right hand and it had to put into a cast.

After that.... yowzah!!!
 
