Scalpel.... Forceps......Swab..... Fire extinguisher
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's one way to cure cancer.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting the classic oxygen tube/laser combo, but I guess this works. For nightmares.

How much goddamn disinfectant were they using?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scalpel.... Forceps......Swab..... Fire extinguisher....oops
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: I was expecting the classic oxygen tube/laser combo, but I guess this works. For nightmares.

How much goddamn disinfectant were they using?


Pretty sure the answer is the "Oh sh*t we used too much let's get the f*ck outta here don't bother smothering the flames" amount.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wondered what an "electric scalpel" looked like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well that's farking horrific.

Pancreatic cancer: good chance you're going to die soon.

Operation fire: good chance you're going to die sooner.

But not until you spend a week in the hospital with your body being 40% burned. Yuck.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hope they kept the anesthesia turned on and up until her passing, because that's pretty horrible.
 
LewDux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Joe Goddard feat. Mara Carlyle - 'She Burns' (Official Video)
Youtube AJWi_q36STw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUdZQ​y​UPK0k
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"If there's one thing I hate, it's being set on fire in Romania"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zpaul
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: I was expecting the classic oxygen tube/laser combo, but I guess this works. For nightmares.

How much goddamn disinfectant were they using?


Yeah.  That was my question.  Damn did they soak her in alcohol?
 
LewDux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: I was expecting the classic oxygen tube/laser combo, but I guess this works. For nightmares.

How much goddamn disinfectant were they using?


That's what I was thinking. The TFA is light on the details but the burns covered 40% of her body so one would guess she was practically drenched in alcohol. also, alcohol evaporates very quickly so they must have been really pouring it on.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: "If there's one thing I hate, it's being set on fire in Romania"
[Fark user image 850x1175]


Then he should have gone to Italy, like a sensible, modern vampire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Happens several times a year here in the US.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zpaul: Sid_6.7: I was expecting the classic oxygen tube/laser combo, but I guess this works. For nightmares.

How much goddamn disinfectant were they using?

Yeah.  That was my question.  Damn did they soak her in alcohol?


You do know they dont just fling you naked and uncovered onto the table?
There are sheets and various cloths, gauze around you.
 
Report