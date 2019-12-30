 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   "Watching a skilled simultaneous interpreter is a bit like watching someone speaking in tongues. As soon as the judge starts talking, the interpreter mutters along, not waiting for the sentence to be over before beginning to translate"   (newyorker.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do their nipples explode with delight?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enlightening and illustrative of our profound systemic and continued willful ignorance of the true nature of the culture and conflict in South america
 
Koldbern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An untilled translator can be fun to watch too!
Jen speaks Italian school version
Youtube S9zP9pFKJcI
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Koldbern: An untilled translator can be fun to watch too!
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/S9zP9pFK​JcI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'd till that field.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd love to see someone do this with Japanese and English. Would sound like Borat.

"Your field, I'd like till it...not."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And then there's this guy:

cdn.head-fi.orgView Full Size
 
R0AHN
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Came for the interesting headline, stayed for the.... WTF happened here?

Oh that's no bueno. On multiple accounts.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back when I worked in Mission Control in the MER, listening to the translation of the Russian Air-to-ground was awesome and the ladies who did the real time translating had mad skills. It was funny sometimes when the Russian Control Center and the cosmonauts got in an argument and you here both sides in the same voice.

The interpreters also supported the big meetings and they were damn good. They are so good that you actually pay attention to the original speaker and not the interpreter.

At first, it was hard to get the real time interpreters for the meetings with our Japanese counterparts because the Japanese all thought they could speak English. Eventually we just made sure to get our own language professionals and the meetings actually got things done.
 
turboke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB:
"When I'm in Ecuador, can you join in for a Skype meeting with the tech team over there?" So I'm thinking 5 or 6 persons around a conference table. I accept the video call and it turns out to be an auditorium with 25 to 30 people and I'm being simultaneously interpreted from English (not my native tongue) to Spanish (which I don't speak at all) on technical details involving SQL, PHP, JS ... It is a bit unsettling at first. I think it's a good thing I don't speak any Spanish. At least it kept me from listening in on the translation.
/CSB
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
AT&T Commercial - Dutch Translator
Youtube Trp-XeIiHGc

My Dutch is OK.
 
CatherineM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This was a super interesting piece on polygots.

I will forever kick myself for taking Latin instead of Spanish in college. FOREVER.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pfffft come visit Oaxaca State in Mexico.  SEVENTEEN different indigenous languages spoken there (and I know how to say "pretty kitty" in every one)
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Try that with German.....won't work. All the verbs pile up at the end!

/Schwer
//Don't get me started on modal verbs
///Alao, Mark Twain
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A non-trivial chunk of my job involves depositions taken in foreign countries, in connection with U.S. litigation.  We don't do simultaneous translation for that, we do follow-on translation where the lawyer asks a question in English, the interpreter translates it into Chinese or Korean or Japanese or German or Dutch or whatever, the witness answers in their native language, and then the interpreter translates it back into English.

I've been doing it long enough to appreciate that those interpreters have one of the hardest jobs in the world.  And not all of them are well suited to it.  The biggest distinction seems to be between those who engage in translation (Taking words A, B, C in language 1, and repeating them as words A, B, C in language 2), and those who engage in interpretation (taking words A, B, C in language 1, and then stating in English the gist of what the witness said.

For things like conferences, interpretation is great, because it's faster and conveys meaning to the listeners.  For a deposition, which are sworn legal statements where the words written down in English are all that matters for the legal record, interpretation is death.  And that cuts both ways -- you can end up with a record where the witness didn't say what the transcript says they did, OR a record where the witness said what the record reflects, but in response to a totally different question than what you asked.

For example, in Chinese depositions, the English question "Are you familiar with this document?" -- meaning, have you seen it before / do you know about its contents, is often translated into something that is understood by the witness in Chinese to be "Do you have an expert understanding of the contents of this document?"  That will often get an honest "No" answer from the witness, even if the reality is that they've seen it and they have a passing understanding with it.  That in turn can lead to suggestions that the witness is lying or trying to play down their involvement with something, which can kind of be a big deal.  So having a discussion with your interpreter about key concepts in questioning before you ask questions can be critical to getting a good clean record.

So for this guy in the court room doing it in real time in front of a judge -- I can only imagine the pressure.  Good on him.

/end CSB
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Trp-XeIi​HGc]
My Dutch is OK.


What was said - We need this merger

What translator said - They need a hug

a hug is a kind of merger
 
cartoon corpse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't that because what the judge typically says is boiler plate (almost scripted) information in legalese given the situation (courtroom)
 
