(USA Today)   At last the media is paying attention to a serious problem in this country: Unbelievably long CVS Pharmacy receipts   (usatoday.com) divider line
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.


I've ordered 2 things at the McDonalds kiosk things and gotten a receipt that I could use as wrapping paper in an emergency.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I bought a pack of gum there and had enough receipt to dress as a mummy for Halloween.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I keep telling them that's what broke Radio Shack - wasted paper.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We get them emailed. Easy peasy.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.


But then how else will you learn about their surveys, and enter a chance to win money or a free burger???
 
pounddawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

enry: We get them emailed. Easy peasy.


Plus with an emailed receipt it is easy to find it when you need to return something. In the case of Target, having my transaction history in the their app also helped when I needed to make a return and couldn't find the receipt.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
<cough>Go to Sears</cough>
 
Unicron74
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

enry: We get them emailed. Easy peasy.


Yup, this. Have an account with them and haven't seen a receipt in years since they go to a dummy Yahoo account I use.
 
CatherineM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Walgreens rules.

CVS drools.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rite Aide has two receipt printers.  One for your normal receipt w/ coupons and another that just prints coupons.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CatherineM: Walgreens rules.

CVS drools.


Who the hell expresses loyalty for a chain pharmacy? it's not like were talking about mid-level regional burger chains.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just throw the receipt in the plastic bag with the straws I purchased.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.


Yup, paper receipts consume the following resources in the US on an annual basis:
250 million gallons of oil
10 million trees
1 billion gallons of water
In addition the common thermal receipt paper contains BPA, a known carcinogen, endocrine system inhibitor, and all around not great chemical. Putting literally tons and tons of the stuff into the environment with little good reason is stupid.
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

enry: We get them emailed. Easy peasy.


Homedepot only offers print or print + email, why is there no email only option?!?
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: CatherineM: Walgreens rules.

CVS drools.

Who the hell expresses loyalty for a chain pharmacy? it's not like were talking about mid-level regional burger chains.


Or Taco Bell.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I just throw the receipt in the plastic bag with the straws I purchased.


I weave them into ropes to strangle baby seals.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks for giving me something to throw away.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Subtonic: CatherineM: Walgreens rules.

CVS drools.

Who the hell expresses loyalty for a chain pharmacy? it's not like were talking about mid-level regional burger chains.

Or Taco Bell.


Now that is completely understandable, even laudable.
 
CatherineM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: CatherineM: Walgreens rules.

CVS drools.

Who the hell expresses loyalty for a chain pharmacy? it's not like were talking about mid-level regional burger chains.


dailyhaha.comView Full Size
 
CatherineM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Thanks for giving me something to throw away.


I say this to myself every time I check my mailbox.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: enry: We get them emailed. Easy peasy.

Homedepot only offers print or print + email, why is there no email only option?!?


my last visit to Home Depot for two doorknobs, the cash register lady asked "Do you want a bag or would you like to go green?". I was so proud of her and HD. I walked out bagless with a stupid smile on my stupid face. I hope the go green request catches on in all retailers. Murica is way too overdue to be all reusable shopping bags.
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If any of you took a moment to hold one of these receipts up to a full moon on a clear night, you'd see the entire Talmud is printed there. In moon ink.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My favorite thing in CVS is when there is multiple cashier's open yet everyone just forms a single line half way down the center of the store.  I don't know when this stupid practice started but I've gotten the dirtiest looks when I walk past them all and form a line behind the further cashier open.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: skozlaw: I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.

I've ordered 2 things at the McDonalds kiosk things and gotten a receipt that I could use as wrapping paper in an emergency.


When I worked at McD's, I probably gave out less than a dozen receipts.  The default was no receipt because who needs a receipt from McD's?  Anyone with an expense account went to an expensive restaurant that would max out their meal allowance.  We could print receipts but you'd better ask before we cleared your order or it became a whole thing requiring a manager key.  There was only one receipt printer in the whole store.  It was tucked under the counter way at the end.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sophont
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

robodog: skozlaw: I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.

Yup, paper receipts consume the following resources in the US on an annual basis:
250 million gallons of oil
10 million trees
1 billion gallons of water
In addition the common thermal receipt paper contains BPA, a known carcinogen, endocrine system inhibitor, and all around not great chemical. Putting literally tons and tons of the stuff into the environment with little good reason is stupid.


But idiots yell "COMMUNISM!" as soon as someone tries to get them to stop, just like with the farking light bulbs, and the detrimental effects are unfortunately not immediately lethal to the idiots who would eat it just to trigger the libs.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: robodog: enry: We get them emailed. Easy peasy.

Homedepot only offers print or print + email, why is there no email only option?!?

my last visit to Home Depot for two doorknobs, the cash register lady asked "Do you want a bag or would you like to go green?". I was so proud of her and HD. I walked out bagless with a stupid smile on my stupid face. I hope the go green request catches on in all retailers. Murica is way too overdue to be all reusable shopping bags.


sams/costco have the better idea. let you use the boxes the goods are shipped in, to carry crap out of the store.

good liquor stores also should be doing the same. instead, everyone and their cousins uncle has a box compacter out back.

We used to hit the liquor stores every time I had to move to a new apartment.

at least i can still count on the greensheet to wrap glass in for a move.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The receipts are worth reading. They have coupons, often very worthwhile ones, like 30% or 40% off one item.

If you opt for email receipts, you get the same offers by email. I get a 30% or 40% discount offer in the email once a month or more.
 
Sophont
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sophont: robodog: skozlaw: I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.

Yup, paper receipts consume the following resources in the US on an annual basis:
250 million gallons of oil
10 million trees
1 billion gallons of water
In addition the common thermal receipt paper contains BPA, a known carcinogen, endocrine system inhibitor, and all around not great chemical. Putting literally tons and tons of the stuff into the environment with little good reason is stupid.

But idiots yell "COMMUNISM!" as soon as someone tries to get them to stop, just like with the farking light bulbs, and the detrimental effects are unfortunately not immediately lethal to the idiots who would eat it just to trigger the libs.


And I'd like to add that my county banned plastic bags, but stores just started using bigger, thicker "reusable" plastic bags that they give away in just as great a volume as the old thin plastic. Because god forbid some Karen have to bring her own bag. Gotta give her something she can throw away. Are those things at least biodegradeable, or are they, like I fear, worse in every god-damn way and only get a pass because someone printed "Reusable" on the side?
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brizzle365: sinko swimo: robodog: enry: We get them emailed. Easy peasy.

Homedepot only offers print or print + email, why is there no email only option?!?

my last visit to Home Depot for two doorknobs, the cash register lady asked "Do you want a bag or would you like to go green?". I was so proud of her and HD. I walked out bagless with a stupid smile on my stupid face. I hope the go green request catches on in all retailers. Murica is way too overdue to be all reusable shopping bags.

sams/costco have the better idea. let you use the boxes the goods are shipped in, to carry crap out of the store.

good liquor stores also should be doing the same. instead, everyone and their cousins uncle has a box compacter out back.

We used to hit the liquor stores every time I had to move to a new apartment.

at least i can still count on the greensheet to wrap glass in for a move.


The last time I moved, I packed most of my stuff in cartons saved up by the local hospital's receiving clerk.  A week's worth of empty cartons saved me a lot in book boxes.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've ordered 2 things at the McDonalds kiosk things and gotten a receipt that I could use as wrapping paper in an emergency.


Those aren't the emergencies you need the paper for.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sophont: Sophont: robodog: skozlaw: I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.

Yup, paper receipts consume the following resources in the US on an annual basis:
250 million gallons of oil
10 million trees
1 billion gallons of water
In addition the common thermal receipt paper contains BPA, a known carcinogen, endocrine system inhibitor, and all around not great chemical. Putting literally tons and tons of the stuff into the environment with little good reason is stupid.

But idiots yell "COMMUNISM!" as soon as someone tries to get them to stop, just like with the farking light bulbs, and the detrimental effects are unfortunately not immediately lethal to the idiots who would eat it just to trigger the libs.

And I'd like to add that my county banned plastic bags, but stores just started using bigger, thicker "reusable" plastic bags that they give away in just as great a volume as the old thin plastic. Because god forbid some Karen have to bring her own bag. Gotta give her something she can throw away. Are those things at least biodegradeable, or are they, like I fear, worse in every god-damn way and only get a pass because someone printed "Reusable" on the side?


Huh, I'm surprised they would go with thicker plastic, when I was a bagger in the late 90's we were slowly switching over to plastic and the driver was cost, per volume a plastic bag was about 50% cheaper. I can't imagine that thick plastic bags are really cheaper than paper.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sophont: Sophont: robodog: skozlaw: I don't know about CVS, but I've been in grocery stores where the damn receipt comes out nearly a foot long when I only purchased one item.

Seems unnecessary.

Yup, paper receipts consume the following resources in the US on an annual basis:
250 million gallons of oil
10 million trees
1 billion gallons of water
In addition the common thermal receipt paper contains BPA, a known carcinogen, endocrine system inhibitor, and all around not great chemical. Putting literally tons and tons of the stuff into the environment with little good reason is stupid.

But idiots yell "COMMUNISM!" as soon as someone tries to get them to stop, just like with the farking light bulbs, and the detrimental effects are unfortunately not immediately lethal to the idiots who would eat it just to trigger the libs.

And I'd like to add that my county banned plastic bags, but stores just started using bigger, thicker "reusable" plastic bags that they give away in just as great a volume as the old thin plastic. Because god forbid some Karen have to bring her own bag. Gotta give her something she can throw away. Are those things at least biodegradeable, or are they, like I fear, worse in every god-damn way and only get a pass because someone printed "Reusable" on the side?


I received one of those once, but folded up inside of a promotional pouch.  I have never used it, and it just sits in a cabinet.  I always use my canvas bag I bought from Walmart s few years ago (and always keep it in my car).
 
Report