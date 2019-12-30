 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In the wake of a string of violent attacks on Jews, Fox & Friends reminds us who the real victims are   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because they are the biggest assholes
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sighs heavily and just moves on.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now."

Came here to say this sarcastically, but they beat me to it.

How can you ridicule somebody this ridiculous?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...turn the other freakin' cheek!

Tis more like a whine
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: "by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now."

Came here to say this sarcastically, but they beat me to it.

How can you ridicule somebody this ridiculous?


I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: MrBallou: "by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now."

Came here to say this sarcastically, but they beat me to it.

How can you ridicule somebody this ridiculous?

I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?


I think the standard response is something about North Korea, a country incredibly tolerant of every religion except Christianity, or something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Yeah, they cannot willingly misinterpret their god's statements of love and compassion to give them an excuse to be nasty to people they consider icky....
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How do you even argue with someone so delusional?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jake_lex: MrBallou: "by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now."

Came here to say this sarcastically, but they beat me to it.

How can you ridicule somebody this ridiculous?

I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?


"I can't buy beer on Sunday. Who the hell came up with that dumb law?  Hinduslamites!"
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Rightwing coonts wanna play victims?

Fark user image


Oblige them
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Par for the course. Dylan Roof went a historic church attended by black people, announced loudly that he was there to kill black people, and then killed a bunch of black people.

And what was Fox News' take? "He was clearly there to target Christians. If he was really there to target black people, he would have gone to a basketball game."
 
Bowen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
20,000,000 Chinese Muslims nod approvingly (at gunpoint)

Fark user image
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So many of the "deplorables" actually believe this. Just like how gay marriages have destroyed their marriages. Or some such nonsense. :(
 
drayno76
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If Christian's were the most persecuted religion, there would be considerably more lions roaming around.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Keep up that asshole attitude and yeah you sure will be
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"


Not saying that everyone on fox is a bunch of vacuous bloated parasites, but she did at least give some examples.

Of course, those examples also seem like the usual back and forth asshole behavior that occurs in Central Africa and the Middle East and not examples of a religion being persecuted... so..

Just saying she at least bothered to give examples.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A SECOND BAGGING CLERK HAS TOLD ME "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!"

Clearly this means war.

/ Happy Zarathosht Diso, heretics.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drayno76: If Christian's were the most persecuted religion, there would be considerably more lions roaming around.


Leopards, we're using leopards now
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?


At ISIS's height about 5 years ago, when they were rampaging around Iraq and Syria, I knew a guy who said they were primarily targeting Christians.

When I said that isn't really possible when the population they terrorize is almost entirely Muslim, he said, "Well now it is, because ISIS killed all the Christians."
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jake_lex: MrBallou: "by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now."

Came here to say this sarcastically, but they beat me to it.

How can you ridicule somebody this ridiculous?

I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?


Well there were those 11 Christian Nigerians beheaded by the ISIS offshoot on Christmas, https://thehill.com/policy/internatio​n​al/africa/476137-nigerian-isis-branch-​kills-11-as-retaliation-for-al-baghdad​is

Are Christians persecuted to the extent of other groups, absolutely not.  Right now it would appear Muslims are facing the most persecution thanks to China's conduct with the Uighurs, Myanmar's Rohingya attrocities, heck even India's disenfranchisement of Muslims with the conduct in Kashmir as well as the new citizenship law targeting Muslims for removal.  However, I think it is safe to say that various religious groups do have challenges and discrimination they face to a greater or lesser degree depending on the region.
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes did you see all the Christians they tossed into the arena to be eaten by lions this year! What a bunch of aholes, wish they knew what true persecution felt like.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know who thinks there should be a worldwide title of Biggest Victim and who would win, but there's no question Christians are being targeted for beatings, imprisonment, torture, loss of jobs, and murder in large numbers in India, and Middle Eastern and African countries. Which is not to downplay what China is doing to the Uigers, or European and American anti-Semites are doing to Jews in Western countries.
 
drayno76
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: drayno76: If Christian's were the most persecuted religion, there would be considerably more lions roaming around.

Leopards, we're using leopards now



They're doing that one to themselves, in some sects self flagellation is part of the religion as a whole.

I won't let my pet lion take the blame for that one, he only eats happy, well fed, ethically raised, happy, free range Christians.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I imagine Hilter's dude Goebbles would have creamed his jeans if he had something like Fox News as his disposal.


Fark user image


Fark user image



Fark user image
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaytkay: jake_lex: I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?

At ISIS's height about 5 years ago, when they were rampaging around Iraq and Syria, I knew a guy who said they were primarily targeting Christians.

When I said that isn't really possible when the population they terrorize is almost entirely Muslim, he said, "Well now it is, because ISIS killed all the Christians."



" ... in Iraq they had fallen from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000."
 
what never sleeps
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x624]


That looks suspiciously like a Chuck Tingle cover
Fark user image
 
goodncold
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An uprising isn't persecution.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spirit In The Sky Norman Greenbaum
Youtube AZQxH_8raCI


You've gotta have a friend in Smith & Wesson...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I imagine Hilter's dude Goebbles would have creamed his jeans if he had something like Fox News as his disposal.


He pretty much had that and more. Total Nazi control of the media and schools meant that most knew only what they were told by the party. Their whole reality was

One tidbit from the diaries of  Victor Klemperer that sticks with me is that Nazism saturated everything so thoroughly that the equivalent of Cat Fancy magazine would extol the virtues of the true Aryan cat and disgust at the racially inferior breeds.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: jaytkay: jake_lex: I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?

At ISIS's height about 5 years ago, when they were rampaging around Iraq and Syria, I knew a guy who said they were primarily targeting Christians.

When I said that isn't really possible when the population they terrorize is almost entirely Muslim, he said, "Well now it is, because ISIS killed all the Christians."


" ... in Iraq they had fallen from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000."


Well if we can't trust a report by Bishop of Truro the Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen from ChristianPersecutionReview, who can we trust?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll never understand the Christian ability to hate Jews but love Israel.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jake_lex: MrBallou: "by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now."

Came here to say this sarcastically, but they beat me to it.

How can you ridicule somebody this ridiculous?

I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?


"Examples? Well everyone knows it's true!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll never understand the Christian ability to hate Jews but love Israel.


Israel needs to exist for Jesus to come back, allegedly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just because Jesus' helper in the red suit didn't bring you a pony for Christmas doesn't mean you're under attack.  It just means you can't take care of an animal like a pony.  Look at what happened to the goldfish.  It wouldn't be different with a pony.  When you have your own place and a career, maybe Jesus' helper will bring you a pony.  But I won't be visiting your apartment
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake_lex: MrBallou: "by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now."

Came here to say this sarcastically, but they beat me to it.

How can you ridicule somebody this ridiculous?

I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?


No, that one guy shot another guy at his church before the other guys at his church shot him
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: jaytkay: jake_lex: I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?

At ISIS's height about 5 years ago, when they were rampaging around Iraq and Syria, I knew a guy who said they were primarily targeting Christians.

When I said that isn't really possible when the population they terrorize is almost entirely Muslim, he said, "Well now it is, because ISIS killed all the Christians."


" ... in Iraq they had fallen from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000."

And? The idea that Christians were the chief target and victims of ISIS is still nonsense.
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People keep going on about "tHe hOloCaUsT". Old news. Did you hear about Kanye West's "Jesus is King"? Kanye has been persecuted and has suffered more than any man in history. The 《lame-stream media》doesn't want you to know that!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jagoff.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: wellreadneck: jaytkay: jake_lex: I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?

At ISIS's height about 5 years ago, when they were rampaging around Iraq and Syria, I knew a guy who said they were primarily targeting Christians.

When I said that isn't really possible when the population they terrorize is almost entirely Muslim, he said, "Well now it is, because ISIS killed all the Christians."


" ... in Iraq they had fallen from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000."

Well if we can't trust a report by Bishop of Truro the Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen from ChristianPersecutionReview, who can we trust?


Look around. It's not like anyone other than a Christian cares to do it.

Fark user image

Here. We'll let one of Fark's favorites explain why it's really not all that bad.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Christians need to stop confusing "most oppressed" with "most whiny".  If Christians are hated now, this is the reason.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: BumpInTheNight: I imagine Hilter's dude Goebbles would have creamed his jeans if he had something like Fox News as his disposal.

He pretty much had that and more. Total Nazi control of the media and schools meant that most knew only what they were told by the party. Their whole reality was

One tidbit from the diaries of  Victor Klemperer that sticks with me is that Nazism saturated everything so thoroughly that the equivalent of Cat Fancy magazine would extol the virtues of the true Aryan cat and disgust at the racially inferior breeds.


That's a good point, I think I was thinking more specifically about how well-oiled this era of xenophobic/nationalistic propaganda machines have gotten.  Even with the availability of competing messages of reason and human compassion this vile machinery continues to belch its hatred and fear with a captured audience intact.

I had higher hopes for how we'd be entering the 3rd decade of the 21rst century, seems these things are harder to put down then I'd imagined.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll never understand the Christian ability to hate Jews but love Israel.


Fundamentalists believe a Third Temple must be built before Jebus returns again.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I don't know who thinks there should be a worldwide title of Biggest Victim and who would win, but there's no question Christians are being targeted for beatings, imprisonment, torture, loss of jobs, and murder in large numbers in India, and Middle Eastern and African countries.


Which is not to downplay what China is doing to the Uigers, or European and American anti-Semites are doing to Jews in Western countries.


BS Yes you are. And there are many more examples of anti religion persecution worldwide that are as bad or worse than you mentioned. Your list of Christian "persecution" Is mostly lies.
murder in large numbers in India ...
Complete BS. You are an evil person.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FOX & Friends is like something a Democrat would create to make Republicans look bad.
Well, that goes for Trump and half the right-wing garbage out there.
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Saying that Christians are the most persecuted religion is equivalent to saying that whites make up the largest group of Americans in poverty. It is technically true, but totally lacking in context and only ever said by people who have no interest in actually helping the poor and oppressed.
 
blahpers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Sighs heavily and just moves on.


All I can manage these days.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: UltimaCS: wellreadneck: jaytkay: jake_lex: I wonder what would have happened if someone had followed that up by asking her, "Can you give us some examples of how Christians are being persecuted?"

Would she have given some example like a very doubtful story of someone getting fired for saying "Merry Christmas", or would she just have yelled and tried to change the subject?

At ISIS's height about 5 years ago, when they were rampaging around Iraq and Syria, I knew a guy who said they were primarily targeting Christians.

When I said that isn't really possible when the population they terrorize is almost entirely Muslim, he said, "Well now it is, because ISIS killed all the Christians."


" ... in Iraq they had fallen from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000."

Well if we can't trust a report by Bishop of Truro the Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen from ChristianPersecutionReview, who can we trust?

Look around. It's not like anyone other than a Christian cares to do it.

[Fark user image 850x969]
Here. We'll let one of Fark's favorites explain why it's really not all that bad.

PEW

research? Really?

Do you even know what pews are? They're not just the neat sound lasers make when you shoot them, no, they're much worse!! They're benches in churches (CHRISTIAN Churches, mind you!), which are the bastions of republicanismsm, which means you basically tried to support your pro-christian claim not only with right wing propaganda, but also with CHRISTIAN probagaba.

Sir, I declair your argument invalidated.
 
