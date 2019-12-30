 Skip to content
(Bustle)   New sex things to try in the new year based on zodiac sign. Come during the threesome, pity the Cancers having tub sex   (bustle.com) divider line
55
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, zodiac sign, much sex, new things, Human sexual behavior, threshold year, Cindy Mckean, new positions  
•       •       •

1862 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2019 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently I am supposed to have missionary with a Cock Ring.

I'll make sure to jump the next Mormon that knocks on my door.  Given all the sisterwives they bone I am just going to go ahead and assume they travel with their own Cock Rings.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brap: Apparently I am supposed to have missionary with a Cock Ring.

I'll make sure to jump the next Mormon that knocks on my door.  Given all the sisterwives they bone I am just going to go ahead and assume they travel with their own Cock Rings.


Same here, fellow Aquarian, but why was ours the only one to mention Uranus?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Capricorn might be awkward.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yikes
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bouncing Reverse Cow Person" Really? Are we doing gender neutral terms for sex positions now?  Pretty sure the wife would be offended if I said "let's do reverse cow person!"

Also, as an Aquarius, missionary is kinda boring with or without a ring. Now reverse cow person with a ring is fun.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks awkwardly at twin Gemini
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masterbation?

Pretty sure every Farker is a frigging Jedi master at wanking it.
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x461]

Yikes


Ah, the Iscosceles Lock, pioneered by the dudes from ABBA
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x461]

Yikes


Subaru is test-marketing a new logo.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll probably just stick to Hall Sex.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x461]

Yikes


Yaaaayy ME!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this "sex" you speak of?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFM threesome voyeur.  What if I don't even know that many people?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jock sex?  Try getting to the gym in 27 or 25 minutes for a new change.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I like tub sex!

Crap. Did I just say that?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x461]

Yikes


Since I'm a Virgo, I will need a million dollars to attract two women to do this with.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: FFM threesome voyeur.  What if I don't even know that many people?


Time to convert to Aries.
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: FFM threesome voyeur.  What if I don't even know that many people?


Seriously, do they have any idea how many drinks I'll have to buy to convince 2 women to have sex with me?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: What is this "sex" you speak of?


You may not know this new thing.
 
ronin56003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New things to try. Aries. Hello darkness my old friend.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find their lack of Rusty Ventures to be disappointing.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: But I like tub sex!

Crap. Did I just say that?


Now you just need a Tub Girl to help with that!
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hetero Pisces men going to learn all about pegging.

/jk us deviant Pisces already knew
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: maxheck: But I like tub sex!

Crap. Did I just say that?

Now you just need a Tub Girl to help with that!


No. Not ever.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"New sex things to try in the new year based on zodiac sign."

Yes, because the two most important things I think about when its time for sex are; "What year is it?" and "What's my astrological symbol?"
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked that people who ascribe to such a patently idiotic view of how the universe works would think this makes sense for actual humans:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quadlok: Vitamin_R: FFM threesome voyeur.  What if I don't even know that many people?

Seriously, do they have any idea how many drinks I'll have to buy to convince 2 women to have sex with me?


I'm pretty sure there's no amount of drinks that would lead a girl to sleep with me.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, I'm going to have to track down two bisexual Virgos.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: I'm shocked that people who ascribe to such a patently idiotic view of how the universe works would think this makes sense for actual humans:


Yeah, I know.
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: Quadlok: Vitamin_R: FFM threesome voyeur.  What if I don't even know that many people?

Seriously, do they have any idea how many drinks I'll have to buy to convince 2 women to have sex with me?

I'm pretty sure there's no amount of drinks that would lead a girl to sleep with me.


I've found lowering my standards to be somewhat effective. Just depends on if you can lower yours as much as they have to lower theirs.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But where am I going to find a goat this time of night?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, ok. Mayhaps Merry, but she's just sweet.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: But I like tub sex!

Crap. Did I just say that?


Yeah, it's one sexual situation where you're not as preoccupied with the diseases the SEX is giving you
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quadlok: maxheck: Quadlok: Vitamin_R: FFM threesome voyeur.  What if I don't even know that many people?

Seriously, do they have any idea how many drinks I'll have to buy to convince 2 women to have sex with me?

I'm pretty sure there's no amount of drinks that would lead a girl to sleep with me.

I've found lowering my standards to be somewhat effective. Just depends on if you can lower yours as much as they have to lower theirs.


Oddly enough, I've gotten quite a few cuties! No idea.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Handcuffs?

"I don't hate them (the police).  But I seem to feel better when they're not around."
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Leo: Handcuffs"   OK, what about the whips and black leather gloves and boots? (I'm asking for a friend, of course)
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

hugram: Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x461]

Yikes

Since I'm a Virgo, I will need a million dollars to attract two women to do this with.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

brap: Apparently I am supposed to have missionary with a Cock Ring.

I'll make sure to jump the next Mormon that knocks on my door.  Given all the sisterwives they bone I am just going to go ahead and assume they travel with their own Cock Rings.


Dude, I embarrassed the bejeebers out of my girlfriend at an adult store in North Dallas asking after the cock rings.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: FFM threesome voyeur.  What if I don't even know that many people?


Buy two funhouse mirrors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My wife and I are both Sagittarius, so what kind of kinky stuff...

"Missionary"

Dammit!
 
yms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: "Leo: Handcuffs"   OK, what about the whips and black leather gloves and boots? (I'm asking for a friend, of course)


From one Leo to another make sure you're pre-lubed before doing anything that might end in arrest.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sex in a tub doesn't work. I'm not saying it's impossible, I'm saying it's way better without the tub.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maxheck: But I like tub sex!

Crap. Did I just say that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: I'm shocked that people who ascribe to such a patently idiotic view of how the universe works would think this makes sense for actual humans:

[Fark user image 582x549]


That is so very pretty. Just saying.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: maxheck: But I like tub sex!

Crap. Did I just say that?

[Fark user image 425x318]


Avoid GISing "Tubgirl".
 
Current Resident
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aries: Go F*ck Yourself
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Sex in a tub doesn't work. I'm not saying it's impossible, I'm saying it's way better without the tub.


You kinda need a big tub for a 6'3 guy and a curvy girl. Think gigantic claw-foot tub. Also, soapy slippery plump girl is wonderful! :D
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Current Resident: Aries: Go F*ck Yourself


Yeah, no shiat... Doomed to pleasure myself. Wonder how the wife's gonna feel about that.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As an Aquarius who just started seeing a Pisces, I find this hilarious because I was telling her we should try more girl on top and she said we need to do more missionary.

/Never had any faith in zodiacal stuff until this day.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm an Aries, I was promised something *new* dammit.

/switching hands for 2020
 
