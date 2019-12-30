 Skip to content
(Wonkette)   Perhaps, and I'm just spitballing here, if you want the ladies to shell out $1,000 per ticket to attend your "Make Women Great Again" Convention, maybe feature a few actual women in your advertising, or say, on your speaker's list?   (wonkette.com) divider line
57
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In front of every great woman is an insecure man
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is essentially a convention for incels and the women that they kidnap?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If we encourage speaking, they'll never learn.

*flees
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NO MA'AM
 
coldcuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love how every last bit of their advertising is teaching women how to be attractive to them, which apparently can be summarized as skinny, debt-free, virgin, tattoo-free, submissive, subservient baby factories.

The whole thing reminds me of this:

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$2k tickets?
"Mansplaining event of the century"?


A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: So this is essentially a convention for incels and the women that they kidnap?


But won't the market correct this
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If there's anyone I'd trust to "Make Women Great Again", it's a group of people who would object to the idea that women were ever great.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com


That's farking terrifying.
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: $2k tickets?
"Mansplaining event of the century"?


A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.


This. I think they're trolling.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com


this makes me ask, why don't any of these active shooters actually pick targets they would at least be sort of funny so to speak that they hit
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: $2k tickets?
"Mansplaining event of the century"?


A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.


These idiots drop verbal turds for free on Twitter. They're drinking their own Kool Aid by running an actual convention with high priced tickets. This is either going to be cancelled or they're throwing away a lot of money.
 
Bedstead Polisher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*unamused blank stare with a slow blink*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I love how every last bit of their advertising is teaching women how to be attractive to them, which apparently can be summarized as skinny, debt-free, virgin, tattoo-free, submissive, subservient baby factories.

The whole thing reminds me of this:

[pics.me.me image 500x660]


The odd thing is girls always do seem to change their hair just as they're getting ready to dump somebody
 
Joafu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: So this is essentially a convention for incels and the women that they kidnap?


Those images! "Femininity > feminism", "Men want debt free virgins without tattoos", "Get pregnant and have unlimited babies".

It is 100% an incel thing, as those are all major bullet points about what's wrong with America today. Those in attendance should be on a watch list.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Make Women Great Again" aka Mansplaining why women should obey their husbands from men who cheat on them.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bedstead Polisher: *unamused blank stare with a slow blink*


*hands over some eye drops*
 
neongoats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Your rural women are already supporting your goldbricking right wing asses by flipping olds at the geezerbarn for 8 bucks an hour while they work on their RN so they can leave your loser asses. It's practically the rural america cliche these days.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Our speakers will teach you how to have as many babies as your heart desires

If only there was a man available who could explain to women how to make babies. And to explain why they should want babies if they didn't already. And to explain why settling for scumbag husbands is a preferable solution compared to simply not having babies with a scumbag sperm donor.
The good news is, this will reduce abortions because it'll inspire women to carve their own uterus to prevent it from being used by these rapists-in-waiting.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com


If this is legitimate these guys will never get laid again.
 
keldaria
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com


What the actual fark? This is seriously what they are leading with? This is the equivalent of an African American convention that is advertising a path back to slavery.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mother nature, if you're listening, this is the perfect place for a half-dozen F5 tornados.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "Make Women Great Again" aka Mansplaining why women should obey their husbands from men who cheat on them.


No joke they literally advertise it as the Mansplaining Event of the Century.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Cthulhu Theory: $2k tickets?
"Mansplaining event of the century"?


A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.

These idiots drop verbal turds for free on Twitter. They're drinking their own Kool Aid by running an actual convention with high priced tickets. This is either going to be cancelled or they're throwing away a lot of money.


That's not a very convincing argument for this being a serious event.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Heeeeeeelllllooooo    Skirts!
(crickets)
Well, my wife's mad at me.  I'll bet she's on her period
(crickets)
Who here drove themselves to this event?  Alot?  Wow.  I'll bet there are some tired valets.
(crickets)
Cause you chicks can't park, you see????(crickets)
Oh, I feel your pain, ladies.  High heels, right?(crickets)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yanoosh: coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com

If this is legitimate these guys will never get laid again.


They must be getting laid how's the exist?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My mother was just telling me today that part of the world's problem is that women forgot how to be women and are no longer subservient to their husbands. She literally said that women aren't smart enough or wise enough to make big life decisions for themselves. This is the same woman who has divorced 4 husbands for being controlling, sometimes abusive ass holes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And they wonder why nobody wants to hangout with them, much less women.

/ That whole thing sounds like the saddest dudes only gathering in the history of the world.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: meanmutton: I love how every last bit of their advertising is teaching women how to be attractive to them, which apparently can be summarized as skinny, debt-free, virgin, tattoo-free, submissive, subservient baby factories.

The whole thing reminds me of this:

[pics.me.me image 500x660]

The odd thing is girls always do seem to change their hair just as they're getting ready to dump somebody


Or just after. My wife was a hairdresser, and it's pretty common

Woman walks in to a salon and says "Chop it all off!"
The hairdresser says "Oh honey, no. He's not worth it"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: UltimaCS: Cthulhu Theory: $2k tickets?
"Mansplaining event of the century"?


A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.

These idiots drop verbal turds for free on Twitter. They're drinking their own Kool Aid by running an actual convention with high priced tickets. This is either going to be cancelled or they're throwing away a lot of money.

That's not a very convincing argument for this being a serious event.


Just pointing out that it's stupid regardless of whether it's real or not.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

keldaria: coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com

What the actual fark? This is seriously what they are leading with? This is the equivalent of an African American convention that is advertising a path back to slavery.


Kayenne West is a trump fan
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unlimited babies!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: $2k tickets?
"Mansplaining event of the century"?


A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.


Is there even a line anymore between serious and trolling?  I am fooled almost daily by headlines, "no way they said that," [click] "holy shiat, he said exactly that!"

Maybe it is a troll.  But it's possible that enough people would sign up, and then it would become reality.

Today's world: "Aaaarrrrggghhhhhh!"
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MAGA women are quite happy to be told what they want by MAGA men.  I fail to see the problem here.

FTFA:  Mike Cernovich

LOL.  Yeah, real champion of women.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So Lizzo is not performing?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"These clever manipulations were designed to weed you out of the gene pool"

Right in line with the Pro-Life movement's ulterior motive of white supremacy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Inaditch: My mother was just telling me today that part of the world's problem is that women forgot how to be women and are no longer subservient to their husbands. She literally said that women aren't smart enough or wise enough to make big life decisions for themselves. This is the same woman who has divorced 4 husbands for being controlling, sometimes abusive ass holes.


Well doesn't picking 4 wrong guys prove she can't make big decisions?
 
keldaria
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: keldaria: coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com

What the actual fark? This is seriously what they are leading with? This is the equivalent of an African American convention that is advertising a path back to slavery.

Kayenne West is a trump fan


I'm not amazed that there are people out there that would sign up. I'm amazed someone actually thought it was a good idea to start with and that it got this far without someone smacking the shiat out of that person until they realized how stupid of an idea it was.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Inaditch: She literally said that women aren't smart enough or wise enough to make big life decisions for themselves. This is the same woman who has divorced 4 husbands


She's, um, kind of right going by her own experience.
No offense.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:

Yes! For the low, low price of $1,999 a ticket ($999 a ticket and a plus one if you act now!), you can learn all of the secrets to reeling in the kind of man who sits on YouTube all day whining about how women aren't all barefoot and pregnant anymore. Men like Stefan Molyneux, Mike Cernovich, and organizer Anthony Dream Johnson (who claims he is the 1st President of the Manosphere), along with a bunch of other creepy dudes you've never even heard of and definitely have no interest in speaking to for more than five minutes, never mind marrying.

What woman wouldn't want to attend a conference with these incel heroes as speakers.  It's like inviting black people to a conference with David Dukes and Richard Spencer as the speakers.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com


"Choose the form of your Destructor...You have chosen."
"Ray, what did you think about?"
"I was trying to think what the ultimate expression of Poe's Law would be..."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Unlimited babies!
[Fark user image image 850x866]


I guess these are the people that actually voted for Trump
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Mother nature, if you're listening, this is the perfect place for a half-dozen F5 tornados.


You have to remember that approximately one percent of recorded tornadoes are given the maximum rating of EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale that was designed to replace the original Fujita Scale.

So I guess the point I am making here is that in the course of half-a-dozen EF5 tornadoes hitting simultaneously, there will also be hundreds of tornadoes rated in the EF0 to EF4 range that will also converge on the convention center.

It will be like of those crime dramas where they pull someone out into the streets and burn them at the stake, only instead of being an angry mob, it will be an angry mob of tornadic activity the likes of which has never been recorded in human history.

That is when Mike Cernovich is being thrown wildly through the air and the combined misdirection of thousands of miniature vortices spanning hundreds of tornadoes quite literally decapitate his butt from the rest of his body, revealing (heh) firm proof once and for all that he was quite literally talking out of his asshole.

"Now everyone knows my secret!", as the voice clearly projects from his butthole.  His actual mouth makes the motions for the words but there is no noise and no voice.  He deserves nothing less, for being some asshole who spouts right-wing talking points in order to get upvotes on the internet.

If there were trolls on this part of the internet, you bet your ass I'd kick the crap out of them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.


It's too over the top. It's just a publicity stunt for their repulsive incel convention - "*Notice: This is a women's only event for regular ticketing. However your husband/boyfriend can attend The 21 Convention on the same weekend, free!"
 
houstondragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

coldcuts: While the Wonkette article is entertaining, I think the real horror of the program is in its pure, unadulterated form and I would urge a peek at the actual site:


http://22convention.com


This has gotta be satire, right?! >.>
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Unlimited babies!
[Fark user image 850x866]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hammettman: Cthulhu Theory: $2k tickets?
"Mansplaining event of the century"?


A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.

Is there even a line anymore between serious and trolling?  I am fooled almost daily by headlines, "no way they said that," [click] "holy shiat, he said exactly that!"

Maybe it is a troll.  But it's possible that enough people would sign up, and then it would become reality.

Today's world: "Aaaarrrrggghhhhhh!"


Isn't calling this trolling saying the Trump campaign was a troll that just unexpectedly became reality?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: $2k tickets?
"Mansplaining event of the century"?


A lot of this reads like things specifically designed to outrage people, which makes me wonder if this is serious or if this is just some serious high grade trolling.


More like Conservatives are once again trying to separate idiots from their money.
 
