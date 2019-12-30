 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Eating roadkill in California is legal if you have a permit, but you can't get a permit   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Meat, Hunting, new state law, roadkill animals, deputy director of the California Department of Fish, choice of roadkill, wildlife salvage permit, utilization program  
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will upset Granny.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain America ''I Understood That Reference'' Scene | Marvel's The Avengers (2012)
Youtube av8xqM_c8yw
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could put a lot of restaurants out of business around here
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dang, I already done fought off the crows fer it!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next best thing to banning something: you need a permit for that!  But, good luck getting the permit!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My parasitology professor claimed to have supplemented his student diet with roadkill and shared a protip: If the hair doesn't come out in clumps when you pull on it, the roadkill is fresh enough to eat.

TMYK.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"State officials say anyone caught collecting or possessing animals that have been killed in traffic collisions could face a $1,000 fine and six months in jail."

What are you in for, kid?

eating roadkill


*and they all moved away from me on the bench*
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As long as you tenderize the ' Roadkill ' with a good pounding first, it'll be fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
🎶 I've got five pounds of possum
In my headlights tonight 🎶

The tempo really picks up after the intro, so stick with it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsmrL​i​K1efw
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody better tell Granny, Jed and Jethro, then...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What about vegan roadkill?  Out in the desert, you might find a nice tumbleweed that got flattened by a semi.  Thistlly good!  And is you tailgate a cabbage truck long enough, one of those guys in back will chuck a cabbage at you.  You're halfway to Highway KimChi, there buddy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eating roadkill?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks but I would rather not catch herpes from her.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You will only be issued a permit to eat roadkill if you show concern for your own safety. However, by being willing to eat roadkill, you show that you are not concerned about your own safety, and thus are ineligible for the permit.
 
Chevello
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm, I better find out what the statute of limitations is on that before I say anything.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Somebody better tell Granny, Jed and Jethro, then...


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Them's mighty fine eatin'"
 
caljar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Like all things big government, they sure do like to make it confusing, full of unnecessary paperwork, and expensive.  Why should you have to fill out a bunch of paperwork and have a permit to eat a non-native dead pig?
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretty stupid law to begin with, and a great example of too much govt.
 
