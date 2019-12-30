 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Never bring a machete to a table fight   (apple.news) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A nice antique table it looks to be. Some heft to that for sure.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the attacker came in ... with his big machete knife

I guess it's just a good thing he didn't have a pistol gun.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think he was trying to table the machete motion!
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: "But he says he's not a hero."

Excuse me sir, but FARK will be the judge of that.

**Nods approvingly at hero tag**
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, gee, Apple News. Naturally, since I have extensions on my browser to prevent spam, stupidity and advertising, it didn't load. And it won't load next time, either. Please don't do this again.
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


One of the great table fighters of our time.
 
Report