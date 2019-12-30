 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Woman can't find TV remote so she: a.) looks between the couch cushions, b.) asks boyfriend if he knows where it is, c) calls 911   (tcpalm.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FYI, people. Semicolons should go where the commas are in sentences like these.

/ Couldn't help myself
// As you were
/// Three
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: FYI, people. Semicolons should go where the commas are in sentences like these.


A semicolon is the punctuation mark (;) used to indicate a major division in a sentence where a more distinct separation is felt between clauses or items on a list than is indicated by a comma, as between the two clauses of a compound sentence.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: bostonguy: FYI, people. Semicolons should go where the commas are in sentences like these.

A semicolon is the punctuation mark (;) used to indicate a major division in a sentence where a more distinct separation is felt between clauses or items on a list than is indicated by a comma, as between the two clauses of a compound sentence.


Thanks, this is the rule as I've understood it since high school, nearly 40 years ago.

Back on topic - acceptable reasons to dial 911

1) you're old as dirt, fell down and can't get back up
2) your house is burning down
3) your lazy, no-good-for-nothing Millennial kid is selling drugs out of your basement
4) your neighbor's dog keeps shiatting on your lawn and he waved a gun around when you complained
5) you have just been stabbed 37 times by a notorious serial killer and will imminently expire

Of course, this is not an exhaustible list, but it gives a general idea of when you're actually having an "emergency". 'Find all of your local emergency dispatch numbers and enter them in your phone because, you might be the next sucker to get a busy signal or put on hold when you really need help.

911 Callers Given Busy Signals, Holds
Youtube CApN7Z7n90U
 
BraniacsDaughtr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've never seen a Will Greenlee article in the wild. Thank you subby.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA

A television remote is a handheld device, typically powered by AAA or AA batteries, that can control a television remotely. A television remote affords television viewers the luxury of remaining seated while performing functions including changing channels and lowering the volume.

Thank goodness for the clarification. I was so confused.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A television remote is a handheld device, typically powered by AAA or AA batteries, that can control a television remotely. A television remote affords television viewers the luxury of remaining seated while performing functions including changing channels and lowering the volume.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she was trying to watch a specific program, such as "Dancing With The Stars" or "The Andy Griffith Show," or whether she wished to browse what currently was on, a practice known as "flipping through the channels."

Sometimes it takes extra effort to fill those last few column inches.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: A television remote is a handheld device, typically powered by AAA or AA batteries, that can control a television remotely. A television remote affords television viewers the luxury of remaining seated while performing functions including changing channels and lowering the volume.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she was trying to watch a specific program, such as "Dancing With The Stars" or "The Andy Griffith Show," or whether she wished to browse what currently was on, a practice known as "flipping through the channels."

Sometimes it takes extra effort to fill those last few column inches.


I find his shtick amusing. But I'm easily amused.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rhiannon: FTFA

A television remote is a handheld device, typically powered by AAA or AA batteries, that can control a television remotely. A television remote affords television viewers the luxury of remaining seated while performing functions including changing channels and lowering the volume.

Thank goodness for the clarification. I was so confused.


Thank you, Neal Stephenson.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rhiannon: FTFA

A television remote is a handheld device, typically powered by AAA or AA batteries, that can control a television remotely. A television remote affords television viewers the luxury of remaining seated while performing functions including changing channels and lowering the volume.

Thank goodness for the clarification. I was so confused.


We have two - one for lowering the volume, and one for raising the volume. Im worried that one of us will miss the TV and hit the curtains and set them on fire, but so far, we havent missed.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I Blame Bush

.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Taylor Mental: Ivo Shandor: bostonguy: FYI, people. Semicolons should go where the commas are in sentences like these.

A semicolon is the punctuation mark (;) used to indicate a major division in a sentence where a more distinct separation is felt between clauses or items on a list than is indicated by a comma, as between the two clauses of a compound sentence.

Thanks, this is the rule as I've understood it since high school, nearly 40 years ago.

Back on topic - acceptable reasons to dial 911

1) you're old as dirt, fell down and can't get back up
2) your house is burning down
3) your lazy, no-good-for-nothing Millennial kid is selling drugs out of your basement
4) your neighbor's dog keeps shiatting on your lawn and he waved a gun around when you complained
5) you have just been stabbed 37 times by a notorious serial killer and will imminently expire

Of course, this is not an exhaustible list, but it gives a general idea of when you're actually having an "emergency". 'Find all of your local emergency dispatch numbers and enter them in your phone because, you might be the next sucker to get a busy signal or put on hold when you really need help.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CApN7Z7n​90U]


You were in high school and had a Millennial kid selling drugs out of your basement?

Is your name Kearny?
 
