(The Sun (Ireland))   Let's take a look inside the CIA 'town' where young spies learn spy games like flipping cars, gunning down terrorists and surviving deadly torture. Be quiet about it or we'll have to kill you   (thesun.ie) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Party In The CIA (Parody of "Party In The U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus)
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the former agent in the story has government permission to speak, then trust basically nothing in the story.

We learn defensive driving, our instructors teaching us to flip cars by tapping a spot above their rear wheel with our own front grill

The PIT maneuver isn't exactly super-secret spy sh*t.

They leave fake roadside bombs around campus for us to identify

"If they explode then they're bombs"

"If we see the same granny with a yoga mat twice on the same street, she could just be walking in the same direction we are," writes Amaryllis. "But see her twice on two different streets, miles and hours apart, and we might have just nailed our surveillance."

If they're that obvious, you've probably identified a decoy.

She gives an eye-opening account of the first aid training: "[We learn] to cover sucking chest wounds with supermarket bags, duct-taped to a patient's skin as their pierced lung heaves beneath."

They also teach this in normal office buildings these days during active shooter training.
 
gojirast
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Also lived in a town for spies. A Village, if you will.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Then watch as all your hard work goes to pot because a Milwaukee-hot Russian gal gave a ride to a couple Republican gun nuts.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Flipping real estate is more profitable.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
John Travolta started in this movie, I think.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chicago police have a place like that, they call it Chicago.
 
almejita
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the first rule of CIA'ing is: "Hook up with an English tabloid as soon as possible and make sure and give them a lot of info, and stuff."
 
zpaul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why would you want to flip a car?
I would like to Try my hand at torturing her though.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Chicago police have a place like that, they call it Chicago.


Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The best thing about CIA training town is....

Hold on there's a knock at my door. Not sure why the pizza delivery guy is here again...

+++SIGNAL LOST+++
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Town Official Trailer #1 - (2010) HD
Youtube WcXt9aUMbBk
 
almejita
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: The best thing about CIA training town is....

Hold on there's a knock at my door. Not sure why the pizza delivery guy is here again...

+++SIGNAL LOST+++


Oh no! They killed Rotum!
You bastards!
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: She gives an eye-opening account of the first aid training: "[We learn] to cover sucking chest wounds with supermarket bags, duct-taped to a patient's skin as their pierced lung heaves beneath."

They also teach this in normal office buildings these days during active shooter training.


I realize we've come to this, but it's still hard for me to wrap my head around the fact we've come to this.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

almejita: Pretty sure the first rule of CIA'ing is: "Hook up with an English tabloid as soon as possible and make sure and give them a lot of info, and stuff."


Every word and phrase of the book has gone through and been approved via official channels
 
stevecore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People on here doubt her story, but I'd still be interested in the CIA weekend with lots of sex with her to find out if it's true. It's the sacrifices I must make for this great nation
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zpaul: Why would you want to flip a car?
I would like to Try my hand at torturing her though.


This is a job for two.


It's mostly just basic stuff taught without the aid of standard issue military supplies. Intel and counterintel agencies worldwide teach this - nothing to it except practice, discipline and constant stress.

I hate to be Captain Obvious here, but after doing all this and the meh pay, it turns out they're all basically pawns for politicians who just repeatedly make terrible decisions. High competence at the low levels compensates for complete incompetence at the highest levels.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

First aid should be taught in public schools, but for some reason isn't. Pneumothorax injuries don't only occur as a result of gun violence.

And those official channels were laughing their asses off about how much bullsh*t and misinformation she shoveled in.
 
zpaul
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ohh. So flipping cars is actually spinning them.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: I hate to be Captain Obvious here, but after doing all this and the meh pay, it turns out they're all basically pawns for politicians who just repeatedly make terrible decisions. High competence at the low levels compensates for complete incompetence at the highest levels.


I'm a federal employee, you don't have to explain it to me ;)

Sometimes it feels like half the job is mitigating the negative impacts of stupid decisions from up on high.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yes and no. If the target is traveling above a certain speed, roughly 35 to 40 MPH, then there's a decent chance they'll flip when they spin.

Pursuit ends in Norman after high-speed PIT maneuver
Youtube UnTql8J-qsM
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Chicago police have a place like that, they call it Chicago.


My Kind Of Town (Remastered 2008)
Youtube iK_CL7sr018
 
