(Springfield News-Leader)   Ozark dentist surrenders his medical license after being convicted of defrauding Medicare by billing for services he did not perform. Authorities became suspicious when they realized he was an Ozark dentist   (news-leader.com) divider line
11
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This here are the real welfare Queen(s)
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he ride a motorcycle?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite the daredevil.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you know someone from the Ozarks invented the toothbrush?

Because otherwise it'd be called the teethbrush.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my brothers lives in that town (he moved there after the Joplin tornado, which was after the Seneca tornado).   He has all his teeth.  I'll have to ask if he knows the guy.
 
xitnode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Shop Of Horrors - Dentist!
Youtube EtWQGtgrC90
 
Spectrum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ozark is a small town in southwest Missouri near Springfield and Branson. Nice place.

The Ozarks is a mountainous region of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, and it's a beautiful place. The people of this region are mostly uneducated, and very religious. They have a strong sense of family and community. They will band together, neighbor helping neighbor, whole communities pitching in to help keep anyone undesirable out of the Ozarks.

It's a good place to be from.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It seems like he decided to start a life of crime and wasn't very good at it.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well submitting thousands of claims for one tooth at a time would probably raise some red flags.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
" ... prosecutors say he and his wife set fire to Alms' dental office in a scheme to collect insurance money."


In for a penny
In for a pound

/ or goin' whole hog, as that dentist might say
 
Report