Medical science finally explains why you feel the way you feel this morning
14
    Alcoholic beverage, Acetaldehyde, Alcohol, Hangover, Ethanol, Alcohol dehydrogenase, Alcoholism, Acetaldehyde dehydrogenase  
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This explains why some people will actually try to combat their hangover with more alcohol the following morning, since this drink would then supply ethanol for the enzymes to act upon, thereby leaving methanol alone. As unappetizing as a cocktail may sound to someone with a hangover, it actually works."

I told you I wasn't an alcoholic! I'm just helping out my enzymes!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stiff?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why I feel groggy, cant remember last night, my butt hurts, and there are used condoms everywhere? I'm not sure I want the answer to that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The of a hobnailed boot of life pressing down on my neck and the unending stream of urine extinguishing any spark of joy that I may have?  That feeling?  I call it 'a good day'
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choking down the usual anxiety about yet another Monday, trying hard to stay relevant for the next two decades so that I can retire?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Choking down the usual anxiety about yet another Monday, trying hard to stay relevant for the next two decades so that I can retire?


This, followed by a wave of depression and wanting to simply slip into the sweet sweet embrace of death so I can get eternal, blissful sleep?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Take a vitamin b complex before bed.

/also science, biatch
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I drink rarely and in small quantities because I am abnormally slow at alcohol metabolization, to the point that it's in me so long that I can get alcohol poisoning.

I've had alcohol poisoning six times from quantities that should not make that possible (and a bunch more from when it totally should - 9 brandy separators in 2 hours at the Red Lion Motor Lodge in Elko Nevada? Ok, I earned that one)

Once I got alcohol poisoning from 5 beers. (5 pints over the course of about 4 hours at the Lagunitas Brewery)
Uncontrollable shakes, vomiting, my hands clenched up and would not release, racing and irregular heartbeat. fun times.

I should mention that I'm not small, so body weight to consumption ratios are meaningless to me. A tiny person could drink me under the table.


Doc's advice, 'don't drink'

So I don't


much

1 beer. or maybe 1 gin and something. Stop for the day and drink lots of water.

Probably a good thing too since nearly all the men on my fathers side drank themselves to death or are in the process of.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hair of the Dog.  Cures what ails ya.  Or pull the plug after a few and go to bed.
 
zpaul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I on the other hand metabolize it at the normal one drink an hour.   I get tired of explaining this to coworkers that think I am the devil because I wake up 0800 on days off and drink beer all day. I will drink 12 beers easily as long as I take a. Hour or longer to drink one.  I usually dump about an inch or 2 out at the end anyway.  But I don't ever get drunk until I go over the "one an hour" limit.  I don't like coffee or cokes.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did anyone else search "4-methylpyrazole" on Amazon after reading the article?
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1) pace yourself. You dont need to drink a 6 pack in an hour.
2) have a good meal where you feel satiated, not just "full". This means no shiatty garbage fast "food".
3) WATER. Lots of it. 16 oz of water per alcoholic drink was my pace (when I still drank alcohol)
4) don't snack
5) Vitamin B complex and water before sleep
6) get at least 7 hours of sleep
7) stay away from extra carbs like breads, crackers and potatoes, or sweets like cakes or candies.
8) empty your bladder when you need to
9) potassium and magnesium (a banana should suffice, but not a huge one, or a lot of them because of the sugar content)
10) get right out of bed and have at least 20 oz of water when you wake up. It'll kick-start your metabolism
11) "hair of the dog" never really works
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Best way to avoid hangover. Stay drunk.
 
